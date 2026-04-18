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Home > World News > Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply

Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply

Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz again, triggering fresh fears in global energy and shipping markets. Despite reopening part of its airspace, international flights remain absent, signalling deep uncertainty.

Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again. Photo: Gemini.
Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 18, 2026 14:39:19 IST

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Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply

Iran has once again closed the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, reversing a brief reopening, as tensions escalate over a United States-imposed blockade. After nearly two months of restricted access, Iran on Saturday announced a partial reopening of its airspace. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, international overflights were permitted through the eastern corridor. “Air routes in the eastern section of the country’s airspace are open for international flights transiting through Iran,” the authority said, adding that select airports resumed operations at 7:00 am (0330 GMT). However, more than three hours after the announcement, flight tracking data indicated that no international aircraft had resumed transit over Iran. Several airlines continued to avoid the region entirely, opting for longer alternative routes.

Strait of Hormuz Latest Update: Oil Tankers Retreat Amid Uncertainty

Multiple oil tankers reportedly made U-turns in the Persian Gulf after initially attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.

Shipowners and oil traders remain uncertain about Tehran’s intentions, particularly whether it would uphold assurances to keep the crucial passage open. The lack of clarity has left the shipping industry in a state of disarray.

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Trump Warns Iran-US Ceasefire May Collapse Without Deal

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has warned that the ongoing ceasefire in the Middle East could come to an end if a long-term agreement is not reached by Wednesday. The deadline marks the conclusion of a two-week pause in hostilities.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona, Trump made it clear that the US blockade on Iranian ports would continue regardless of the ceasefire’s fate.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain,” he said. “So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again.”

Islamabad Peace Talks 2.0

The war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a U.S.-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, has killed thousands, spread to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and sent oil prices surging because of the de facto closure of the strait.

Despite the progress on opening the strait, prospects remained unclear on a resumption of high-level U.S.-Iran talks or any agreement over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, a key sticking point.

“It seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trumptold reporters on Air Force One while returning to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona. “We’re negotiating over the weekend. I expect things to go well. Many of these things have been negotiated and agreed to.

“The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. You cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and that supersedes everything else.”

But in sharp contrast, he said he might end the ceasefire with Iran unless a long-term deal to end the war is agreed before it expires on Wednesday, adding that a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

Pressure for a way out of the war has mounted as Trump’s fellow Republicans defend narrow majorities in Congress in the November midterm elections with U.S. gasoline prices high, inflation rising and his own approval ratings down.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US Renews Waiver Allowing Sale Of Sanctioned Russian Oil Despite Scott Bessent’s Pledge Not To — What Changes For India?

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Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply

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Strait of Hormuz Status: Iran Closes Key Oil Route Again – What It Means For Global Oil Supply
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