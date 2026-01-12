LIVE TV
Home > World > Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here's the Truth Behind National Parks Change

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

MLK Day 2026 is not cancelled. Trump removed free national park entry on MLK Day and Juneteenth, but the federal holiday remains unchanged.

Trump removed free national park entry on MLK Day. (Photo: ANI)
Trump removed free national park entry on MLK Day. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
January 12, 2026 19:32:23 IST

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

Amid widespread confusion and online speculation, many Americans are asking: Is Martin Luther King Jr. Day cancelled in 2026? The short answer is no. However, a recent decision by President Donald Trump has changed how the holiday will be observed by federal agencies, particularly when it comes to free access to national parks.

Here’s what actually changed and what didn’t.

MLK Day 2026 Is NOT Cancelled

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, January 19, 2026, as scheduled. It remains one of the 11 federally recognised holidays in the United States.

On this day:

  • Banks will be closed

  • Federal and state courts will not operate

  • Non-essential government offices will shut

  • USPS services will be suspended

Importantly, the President does not have the authority to abolish a federal holiday. Any attempt to remove MLK Day permanently would require Congressional approval, which has not happened.

What Donald Trump Actually Changed

While MLK Day itself remains intact, President Trump used executive authority to alter how certain federal agencies observe the holiday in 2026.

The key change:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth have been removed from the National Park Service’s list of fee-free admission days

This means visitors will now have to pay standard entrance fees to access national parks on those two federal holidays.

National Parks Will No Longer Be Free on MLK Day

Previously, MLK Day was one of several dates when national parks across the US offered free public entry. That will no longer be the case in 2026.

According to the US Department of the Interior:

  • Free admission on MLK Day and Juneteenth has ended

  • The revised fee-free calendar now includes June 14, which coincides with Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday, though it is not a federal holiday

The move marks a significant shift in how national holidays are linked to public access at federally managed sites.

Changes to National Park Fees Announced

Alongside the holiday adjustment, the Interior Department also announced new park pass pricing starting January 1, 2026:

  • $80 annual pass for US residents

  • $250 annual pass for non-residents

The department stated the goal is to ensure “American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit.”

Can a President Change How Holidays Are Observed?

Yes, but only temporarily and administratively.

While a US President cannot cancel a federal holiday, they can:

  • Issue executive orders

  • Modify how federal agencies operate on that day

  • Adjust benefits like free admission, staffing, or observance rules for a given year

These changes typically apply for one year, unless renewed or overturned.

Importance of MLK Day

Observed on the third Monday of January, MLK Day honours the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader best known for his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech and his commitment to nonviolent resistance against racial injustice.

The day is also unique because it is officially recognised as a National Day of Service, encouraging Americans to volunteer and engage in community service rather than treat it as just a day off.

What’s Open and Closed on MLK Day 2026?

Closed

  • Banks (including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, PNC, Truist)

  • Federal and state courts

  • USPS (mail resumes January 20)

  • Non-essential government offices

Open

  • FedEx (normal operations)

  • Most private businesses (varies by employer)

UPS will suspend deliveries for the day.

MLK Day Is Safe, Free Park Access Is Not

To be clear:

  • MLK Day 2026 is not cancelled

  • It remains a federal holiday nationwide

  • What changed is free national park access, not the holiday itself

While the decision has sparked debate, MLK Day continues to stand as a powerful reminder of equality, justice, and civic responsibility in the United States.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 7:31 PM IST
Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

