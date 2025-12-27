ISIS Holiday Attack Plot: Turkey Launches Massive Security Crackdown, Detains 115 Suspects Ahead of Christmas and New Year

Turkish authorities have launched a sweeping counter-terrorism operation across the country, detaining 115 individuals suspected of having links to the ISIS terrorist group, as security agencies moved to thwart possible attacks planned around Christmas and New Year celebrations. The action followed intelligence warnings pointing to heightened threats during the festive season, when public gatherings increase nationwide.

Intelligence Alerts Trigger Nationwide Raids

According to the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, arrest warrants were issued for a total of 137 suspects after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that ISIS operatives were preparing to carry out attacks in Turkey during year-end events. Intelligence assessments indicated that the group was actively targeting the country, with a specific focus on non-Muslim individuals and crowded holiday venues.

Prosecutors said the suspects were allegedly maintaining contact with conflict zones and were involved in operational activities linked to the ISIS armed terrorist organisation. “Information was obtained indicating that the ISIS Armed Terrorist Organisation was planning actions against our country, particularly targeting non-Muslim individuals during upcoming Christmas and New Year events,” the prosecutor’s office said in its statement.

Weapons And Documents Seized

As part of the operation, police conducted coordinated raids at 124 locations across several provinces. Security teams recovered pistols, ammunition, and documents believed to be connected to terrorist planning and recruitment efforts. Officials confirmed that while 115 suspects have been taken into custody so far, efforts are continuing to track down and arrest the remaining 22 individuals named in the warrants.

Authorities described the operation as a preventive measure aimed at disrupting potential attacks before they could be carried out. Interrogations of the detained suspects are ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out as investigations continue.

Heightened Security Ahead Of Year-End Celebrations

Turkey routinely increases counter-terrorism measures toward the end of the year, a practice shaped by past attacks and ongoing regional security risks. The memory of the 2017 New Year’s Eve attack at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub, carried out by ISIS and leaving dozens dead, continues to influence security planning during the holiday season.

The operation comes amid rising global concerns over attacks targeting public gatherings as the New Year approaches. Recent weeks have seen deadly stabbing and shooting incidents in different parts of the world. Earlier this month, at least 15 people were killed in a shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach during Hanukkah celebrations, highlighting the broader international security challenges.

Turkish officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety during the festive period, urging vigilance while assuring citizens that robust measures are in place to prevent any threat to holiday celebrations.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)