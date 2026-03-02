Israel Defence Forces Warn ‘Hezbollah Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’ As Strikes Continue Amid US-Iran War | WATCH

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that Hezbollah is ‘entering a fight it can’t win’ after carrying out overnight retaliatory strikes on multiple targets in Lebanon, as tensions across West Asia continue to surge. In a video statement, IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani confirmed that Israeli forces hit several Hezbollah-linked sites, including command and control centres, launch positions and senior operatives.

IDF Claims Preparedness For Hezbollah Response

“Overnight, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including command and control centres, launch sites and senior terrorists. We were ready for this,” Shoshani said.

He added that Israel had anticipated possible action from the Iran-backed group as part of its broader military preparations related to operations against Iran. “As part of the preparations for our operation in Iran, the IDF prepared for an attack from Hezbollah, allowing us to carry out a swift response,” he stated.

Simultaneous Strikes In Iran, Including Tehran

Shoshani said Israeli aircraft were also conducting strikes inside Iran, including in the capital, Tehran. He claimed the targets included underground bunkers associated with the Iranian leadership.

“As I am speaking right now, our aircraft are striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, such as underground bunkers of the terror regime. We are operating to eliminate any threats to our civilians and will continue doing so,” he said.

Issuing a direct warning to Hezbollah, he added: “Hezbollah is entering a fight it cannot win.”

Casualties Reported In Lebanon

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his family.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting several countries in the region.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel, citing Lebanon’s Health Ministry, reported that at least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district, areas widely regarded as Hezbollah strongholds. The ministry’s figures, however, do not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

With cross-border attacks intensifying, fears are growing that the conflict could expand further across the region.

(Via Agency Inputs)

