Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Missing From Public View, Reports Say His One Or Two Legs Cut Off, Stomach Or Liver Ruptured, ‘Died In Airstrike…’

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, issued his first public statement since assuming the position following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

The statement, attributed to the 56-year-old leader, was read out by a news anchor on Iranian state television. However, Mojtaba Khamenei himself did not appear on national television, a development that has intensified speculation about his health and whereabouts.

His absence from the broadcast has fuelled rumours that he may be too ill to record a reading of the message himself, or that he may have died in the airstrike that killed his father.

Mojtaba Khamenei Mourns Family Members Lost in Airstrike

In the message read on state TV, Mojtaba Khamenei spoke about the personal losses suffered by his family during the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father.

“I lost my father, I lost my wife. My sister lost her child as well as the husband who has been martyred,” he said in the written statement.

Despite the tragedy, he stressed faith and resilience.

“But what it makes it easier for us to endure all these plights is to trust the grace of God and to know that patience is going to resolve it,” the statement added.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive As Supreme Leader Continues To Remain Absent?

Even as the statement was broadcast, some reports suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei remains in intensive care at Sina University Hospital, located in the historic quarter of Tehran.

According to reports, in the Iranian capital, a section of the hospital has been sealed off and placed under tight security to guard the Supreme Leader. The area is reportedly surrounded by security officials.

It remains unclear whether Mojtaba Khamenei sustained injuries during the same airstrikes that killed his 86-year-old father.

Top Iranian Medical Team Treating MojtabaKhamenei

Reports indicate that the Supreme Leader is currently under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education and one of the country’s leading trauma surgeons.

He is believed to be assisted by senior surgeon Mohammad Marashi, who is described as a trusted figure within the Islamic establishment.

Marashi is also the brother of the wife of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The injured Supreme Leader is also reported to have received a visit two days ago from the current Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

“One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well,” Daily Mail reported, citing a source.

