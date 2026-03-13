LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei LPG crisis
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that its ballistic missiles struck the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN‑72), forcing the US carrier to withdraw from Gulf waters. The United States Navy, however, has rejected the claim, saying the carrier remains fully operational and continues military operations.

IRGC claims missile strike hit USS Abraham Lincoln, but US denies it. Photo: Gemini.
IRGC claims missile strike hit USS Abraham Lincoln, but US denies it. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 12:05:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday claimed that its ballistic missiles struck the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, rendering the vessel non-operational and forcing it to withdraw from Gulf waters.

According to the Iranian military, the strike was carried out as part of operations in the region. In a statement cited by Iranian media, the IRGC said the US Navy carrier had been targeted during military actions. However, the statement did not provide details regarding the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

Iranian state television later reported that after the strike, the US aircraft carrier and its accompanying strike group were seen “fleeing the area at high speed.” The report also did not include details about possible damage or casualties.

You Might Be Interested In

US Rejects Iran’s Claim Of Hitting USS Abraham Lincoln

The United States, however, rejected Iran’s assertions. Officials in Washington said the aircraft carrier continues to operate normally and remains engaged in military operations.

According to CBS News, US authorities stated that the carrier “continues to support Operation Epic Fury,” contradicting Iran’s claim that the vessel had been disabled.

The IRGC had previously made a similar claim about striking the carrier, but the Pentagon dismissed the earlier assertion, saying the “missiles launched didn’t even come close.”

Also Read: Fire At India-Israel Drone Factory In Delhi? Government Breaks Silence On Viral Claim

Iranian Ship Sails Too Close To USS Abraham Lincoln

Separate reports cited by CBS News described a maritime incident involving an Iranian vessel that approached the aircraft carrier earlier in the week.

Two US officials briefed on the matter told the broadcaster that an Iranian ship sailed too close to the USS Abraham Lincoln, prompting a response from American forces.

According to the officials, a US Navy ship attempted to fire at the approaching vessel using a Mark-45 five-inch naval gun. The shots, however, reportedly missed the target.

Helicopter Strike With Hellfire Missiles

Following the initial attempt, a helicopter armed with Hellfire missiles was deployed. The helicopter then struck the Iranian vessel with two missiles, according to the officials quoted by CBS News.

The status of the Iranian craft and its crew remains unknown, and there has been no independent confirmation of the damage.

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Operating In Arabian Sea

The incident reportedly occurred while the USS Abraham Lincoln was operating in the Arabian Sea as part of a carrier strike group.

According to officials cited by CBS News, the carrier was sailing alongside escort ships including the guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy.

Both destroyers are deployed with the carrier as it operates in the Arabian Sea in support of US military actions against Iran. Officials also said that six additional guided-missile destroyers were operating in the Arabian Sea as of last week.

Deployment Of US Carriers In The Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln is one of two American aircraft carriers currently deployed to the Middle East.

The Lincoln carrier strike group arrived in the region in late January as part of what US President Donald Trump described as an “armada.”

Tensions between the US and Iran had already intensified weeks before the conflict began.

In early February, an Iranian Shahed-139 drone “aggressively” approached the aircraft carrier and “unnecessarily maneuvered” toward it, according to a spokesperson for United States Central Command.

An American fighter jet subsequently shot down the drone, creating a tense moment between the two countries shortly before the war between them began.

Also Read: Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video By Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Iran newsIran US Warus militaryus newsUSS Abraham LincolnWorld news

RELATED News

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

Did Iran Attack NATO’s Incirlik Air Base Housing US Nuclear Bombs In Turkey? Viral Video With Sirens Sparks Massive Panic

Who Is The Woman Behind The ‘VIP Flight’ To Dubai Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Social Media Reacts After Clip Goes Viral — Watch

LATEST NEWS

Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What The Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

3 Times Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Took a Dig at India Before Sunrisers Leeds Signing by Kavya Maran in The Hundred

UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result Out: Check How To Download Merit List And Key Details Here

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

How Priyanshi Chhabra is Creating a Design First Digital Company With Createbytes

How Priyanshi Chhabra is Creating a Design First Digital Company With Createbytes

Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Supports Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, While Sangram Singh, Sona Mohapatra Attack Singer

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

13 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This
Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This
Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This
Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

QUICK LINKS