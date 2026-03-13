Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday claimed that its ballistic missiles struck the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, rendering the vessel non-operational and forcing it to withdraw from Gulf waters.

According to the Iranian military, the strike was carried out as part of operations in the region. In a statement cited by Iranian media, the IRGC said the US Navy carrier had been targeted during military actions. However, the statement did not provide details regarding the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

Iranian state television later reported that after the strike, the US aircraft carrier and its accompanying strike group were seen “fleeing the area at high speed.” The report also did not include details about possible damage or casualties.

US Rejects Iran’s Claim Of Hitting USS Abraham Lincoln

The United States, however, rejected Iran’s assertions. Officials in Washington said the aircraft carrier continues to operate normally and remains engaged in military operations.

According to CBS News, US authorities stated that the carrier “continues to support Operation Epic Fury,” contradicting Iran’s claim that the vessel had been disabled.

The IRGC had previously made a similar claim about striking the carrier, but the Pentagon dismissed the earlier assertion, saying the “missiles launched didn’t even come close.”

Also Read: Fire At India-Israel Drone Factory In Delhi? Government Breaks Silence On Viral Claim

Iranian Ship Sails Too Close To USS Abraham Lincoln

Separate reports cited by CBS News described a maritime incident involving an Iranian vessel that approached the aircraft carrier earlier in the week.

Two US officials briefed on the matter told the broadcaster that an Iranian ship sailed too close to the USS Abraham Lincoln, prompting a response from American forces.

According to the officials, a US Navy ship attempted to fire at the approaching vessel using a Mark-45 five-inch naval gun. The shots, however, reportedly missed the target.

Helicopter Strike With Hellfire Missiles

Following the initial attempt, a helicopter armed with Hellfire missiles was deployed. The helicopter then struck the Iranian vessel with two missiles, according to the officials quoted by CBS News.

The status of the Iranian craft and its crew remains unknown, and there has been no independent confirmation of the damage.

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Operating In Arabian Sea

The incident reportedly occurred while the USS Abraham Lincoln was operating in the Arabian Sea as part of a carrier strike group.

According to officials cited by CBS News, the carrier was sailing alongside escort ships including the guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy.

Both destroyers are deployed with the carrier as it operates in the Arabian Sea in support of US military actions against Iran. Officials also said that six additional guided-missile destroyers were operating in the Arabian Sea as of last week.

Deployment Of US Carriers In The Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln is one of two American aircraft carriers currently deployed to the Middle East.

The Lincoln carrier strike group arrived in the region in late January as part of what US President Donald Trump described as an “armada.”

Tensions between the US and Iran had already intensified weeks before the conflict began.

In early February, an Iranian Shahed-139 drone “aggressively” approached the aircraft carrier and “unnecessarily maneuvered” toward it, according to a spokesperson for United States Central Command.

An American fighter jet subsequently shot down the drone, creating a tense moment between the two countries shortly before the war between them began.

Also Read: Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video By Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions