‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the United States has effectively “won” the ongoing conflict with Iran, even as he made clear that American forces would remain in place to complete their mission. His comments came during a campaign‑style rally in Hebron, Kentucky, at a time when fighting and regional tensions remain active.

Trump Claims Victory But Rejects Early Withdrawal

Speaking to supporters, Trump said the United States had dealt a heavy blow to Iran’s military and infrastructure, calling the initial phase of the war a success. “You never like to say too early you won. We won,” he said, adding that U.S. forces had destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s naval capabilities during the campaign.

Despite asserting victory, Trump urged patience. He stressed that withdrawing American troops too soon could allow Iran to regroup and that it was essential to “finish the job” before ending the U.S. military presence. “We don’t want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job,” he said.

His remarks reflect a mix of confidence in U.S. military achievements and caution about the long‑term stability of the region, with the goal of preventing future hostilities.

Mixed Signals On War’s Progress And Endgame

Alongside the rally speech, Trump made other comments suggesting the conflict might be nearing its conclusion. In an interview with media outlets, he said there was “practically nothing left” for U.S. forces to target inside Iran, indicating that the military objectives had largely been met faster than expected.

Still, both Trump and his advisers have sent mixed messages about how soon the fighting could truly end. At times, he described the war as “very complete,” yet also acknowledged that more work remained. Analysts say this reflects the political and strategic balancing act of showing strength while managing public concern over the human and economic costs of prolonged conflict.

