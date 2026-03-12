LIVE TV
Can Iran Target California With Drones Or Cyberattacks? FBI Issues Alert On Possible Threats To The US West Coast

The FBI has issued a warning to police departments across California about the possibility that Iran may have considered launching drone attacks against the U.S. West Coast as retaliation for recent military actions, officials said.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 02:52:28 IST

The FBI has issued a warning to police departments across California about the possibility that Iran may have considered launching drone attacks against the U.S. West Coast as retaliation for recent military actions, officials said. This alert comes amid escalating conflict involving the United States, Iran, and allied forces in the Middle East.

What The FBI Alert Says

According to a bulletin reviewed by ABC News, the FBI indicated that “as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)” from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. coast, potentially targeting unspecified locations in California if the U.S. carried out strikes against Iran. The message stressed that authorities do not have details on when, how, or what specific sites might be targeted.

The alert was reportedly sent to law enforcement at the end of February and was shared as part of routine communication between federal and local agencies to ensure preparedness. Police departments in cities like San Diego have acknowledged the warning but said they have not received further specifics.

No Confirmed Threat Yet

Officials have been careful to note that the information in the FBI bulletin is not a confirmed, imminent threat, but rather intelligence indicating Iran may have explored the possibility of a strike. There are no verified plans, dates, or identified launch points at this time. Authorities have also not tied any specific Iranian assets or groups to a concrete plan against U.S. soil.

The warning coincides with increased drone use by Iran in its ongoing conflict with U.S. and allied forces in the Middle East, where Iranian drones have struck bases and infrastructure in recent months.

Broader Security Concerns

U.S. intelligence agencies are also watching other drone and unmanned aerial vehicle risks, including reports that criminal groups near the U.S. southern border have experimented with drone technology that could carry explosives, raising concerns about possible new forms of domestic threats.

While the alert does not mention cyberattacks specifically, experts have long warned that Iran-linked hackers and state‑sponsored groups also pose a risk to critical infrastructure and digital systems in the U.S., separate from drone threats. Strategic cyber operations remain an area of concern for the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

What Residents Should Know

At this stage, the alert is meant to help law enforcement and first responders stay alert and prepare for any unexpected developments. Residents have not been given specific warnings, and neither state nor federal officials have urged evacuation or drastic action.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:52 AM IST
QUICK LINKS