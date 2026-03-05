LIVE TV
Who Is Jiang Xueqin? Chinese-Canadian Educator And Host Of The YouTube Channel 'Predictive History' Goes Viral For THIS Shocking Prediction On US-Iran War

Jiang Xueqin: A Chinese-Canadian educator has gone viral online after a year-old lecture predicting a major conflict between the United States and Iran resurfaced on social media.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:15:13 IST

Jiang Xueqin: A Chinese-Canadian educator has gone viral online after a year-old lecture predicting a major conflict between the United States and Iran resurfaced on social media. Professor Jiang Xueqin had warned in 2024 that US could eventually lose a prolonged war with Iran.

Clips from his lecture are now widely circulating as tensions rise between Iran and the United States. Because two of his earlier forecasts appeared to come true including the return of Donald Trump to power and escalating conflict with Iran, social media users have nicknamed him “China’s Nostradamus.”

Viral Prediction On US–Iran War Sparks Debate

Jiang had made three key predictions during a lecture in 2024: that Trump would win the US presidency again, that a conflict would erupt between Washington and Tehran, and that the United States could ultimately lose such a war.

In the lecture, he argued that geopolitical pressures and political calculations could push the United States toward confrontation with Iran under a second Trump administration.

Drawing parallels from history, Jiang compared a potential US invasion of Iran with the disastrous Sicilian Expedition of ancient Athens, where an ambitious military campaign eventually collapsed due to logistical challenges and resistance. According to him, Iran’s rugged terrain, large population and strong domestic mobilization could make a prolonged occupation extremely difficult.

Who Is Jiang Xueqin?

Jiang is a Beijing-based educator, historian and writer who teaches philosophy and history. Born in 1976, he studied at Yale University and has been involved in education reform initiatives in China.

He also runs a YouTube channel called Predictive History where he attempts to forecast global events by analysing historical patterns, strategic incentives and game-theory models.

His approach is partly inspired by the concept of “psychohistory,” a fictional predictive science introduced by science-fiction author Isaac Asimov in the Foundation novels, where large-scale historical patterns are used to anticipate future developments.

Why He Thinks Iran Could Have The Advantage

Speaking recently on the political commentary show Breaking Points, Jiang said he believes Iran holds several strategic advantages in a prolonged conflict.

According to him, Tehran has spent years preparing for such a scenario and has developed an asymmetric strategy aimed at exhausting American resources and political will. He described the conflict as a potential “war of attrition,” suggesting Iran could rely on geography, regional networks and long-term planning to counter a technologically superior opponent.

Jiang also pointed to the role of Iran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and Houthis, arguing that their involvement could complicate the strategic landscape for Washington.

Predictions Still Uncertain

While Jiang’s analysis has gained significant attention online, experts note that geopolitical forecasts remain highly uncertain. Some analysts praise his use of historical comparisons, while others argue that such predictions rely on speculative assumptions.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS