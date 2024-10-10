Israel Targets Hezbollah Operative Linked To Golan Heights In Airstrike

Israel’s military has reported the elimination of a Hezbollah member in Syria who was allegedly involved in intelligence operations against Israel in the Golan Heights. This announcement comes as Syrian media confirmed that Israeli airstrikes targeted various locations across Syria. The heightened military activity follows the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which has intensified Israel’s military operations in the region.

Since the onset of hostilities, Israel has escalated its operations against Iran-linked targets in Syria and has engaged in ground clashes with Hezbollah along the southern Lebanon border. These developments have raised concerns of a broader conflict that could involve Iran and the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently discussed potential retaliation against Iran during a productive phone call, emphasizing the need to minimize civilian harm in Lebanon.

Focus On Hezbollah’s Golan Operations

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that they had targeted Adham Jahout, a key member of Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network.” Jahout was reportedly responsible for transmitting intelligence from Syrian regime sources to Hezbollah, facilitating operations against Israel in the strategically significant Golan Heights, which Israel captured during the 1967 Middle East War.

On Thursday morning, Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes hit an industrial site in Homs and a military installation near Hama, resulting in “some material damage.” The strikes reportedly targeted a car manufacturing plant, igniting a fire. Additionally, explosions were reported in the city of Daraa, though further details were not immediately available.

The conversation between Biden and Netanyahu was characterized as direct and productive, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Despite tensions between the two leaders regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, there remains a shared commitment to addressing threats from Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant underscored plans for a “deadly, precise, and surprising” response to Iran’s provocations.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with over 2,100 casualties reported and approximately 1.2 million people displaced. Israel asserts that its military operations aim to restore security for Israeli citizens who have been forced to flee due to Hezbollah’s rocket fire.

The tragic loss of life continues to mount, with nearly 42,000 Palestinians reported killed since the Israeli offensive began in response to the Hamas attack that claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis. The situation remains dire, with much of Gaza devastated and its population facing unprecedented displacement.

