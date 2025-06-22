Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Calls US Attack On Iran Very Successful: Bold Decision Will Change History

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed U.S. President Donald Trump after American forces carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a video address, Netanyahu called the operation a “very successful attack” and said Trump’s “bold decision” would be remembered as a moment that changed history.

“Peace Through Strength”: Netanyahu on US Military Might

Quoting a phrase he often shares with Trump, Netanyahu stated, “Peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace.” He commended the United States for demonstrating overwhelming power through its action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, specifically naming the facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan as targets.

According to Trump, six powerful bunker-buster bombs were deployed on the underground Fordow site, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched at Natanz and Esfahan. The precision and scale of the attack have drawn global attention and marked a significant escalation in tensions.

President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025

Netanyahu: America Has Done What No Other Nation Could

Congratulating Trump, Netanyahu said, “Your courageous decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities with the righteous force of the United States will reshape the future.” He credited the U.S. with doing what no other nation was capable of, calling the operation unmatched in both strategy and execution.

Calling it a “pivot of history,” Netanyahu praised Trump’s leadership, saying it could steer the Middle East—and beyond—toward a future built on peace and prosperity. He closed his address with a blessing: “God bless America. God bless Israel. May God bless our unbreakable alliance.”

Trump Confirms Details of Strike, Praises US Forces

In a separate statement, President Trump revealed that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow and confirmed that all aircraft returned safely. He applauded American troops for their bravery, saying, “There is no military in the world like ours. This is the time for peace.”

Trump also announced plans to address the American people at 10 p.m. local time to discuss the success of the strike. He called the moment “historic for the United States, Israel, and the world,” and urged Iran to agree to a ceasefire: “Iran must now end this war.”

Origin of the Conflict: Operation Rising Lion

The current conflict traces back to Israel’s launch of “Operation Rising Lion,” a campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s military capabilities and nuclear ambitions. Israeli forces targeted top Iranian generals, scientists, and weapons facilities, stating they had evidence Iran was nearing nuclear weapon capability.

According to a U.S.-based Iranian human rights organization, over 600 people have been killed in Iran since the start of hostilities. Israel has confirmed that Iran responded with a barrage of 450 missiles and over 1,000 drones, leading to at least 24 deaths on the Israeli side.

ALSO READ: Iran-Israel Conflict Live: Israeli Foreign Minister Praises Trump And Netanyahu After Iran Attack