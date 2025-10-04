Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Hamas on Saturday said it is ready to begin talks to finalise all pending issues in the Gaza peace deal proposed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump. The announcement came as Israel carried out fresh strikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least six people, according to local authorities cited by Reuters. The strikes took place even as the US and regional mediators continued their efforts to reduce tensions.

Trump had unveiled a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year Gaza war. He gave Hamas until Sunday to accept the proposal or face “grave consequences.” On Saturday, it said that it had accepted key elements of the plan, including a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages captured during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

On Friday, Trump said Hamas appeared “ready for a lasting PEACE,” and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the bombing of Gaza to allow safe release of hostages. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump, who has made Gaza peace a central foreign policy goal, has been pushing for an end to the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left Israel increasingly isolated internationally.

Netanyahu’s office said early Saturday that Israel was ready to begin the “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s plan. Israeli media later reported that political leaders had directed the military to reduce offensive operations in Gaza.

Families of hostages held in Gaza have urged Netanyahu to open negotiations quickly for their release. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas’s October 7 attack that killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage. Israel says 48 hostages remain, with 20 believed to be alive.

