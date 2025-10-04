LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Trump had unveiled a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the Gaza war. He gave Hamas until Sunday to accept the proposal or face 'grave consequences.'

Israel strikes Gaza hours after Trump's peace call
Israel strikes Gaza hours after Trump's peace call

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 4, 2025 14:05:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Hamas on Saturday said it is ready to begin talks to finalise all pending issues in the Gaza peace deal proposed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump. The announcement came as Israel carried out fresh strikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least six people, according to local authorities cited by Reuters. The strikes took place even as the US and regional mediators continued their efforts to reduce tensions.

Trump had unveiled a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year Gaza war. He gave Hamas until Sunday to accept the proposal or face “grave consequences.” On Saturday, it said that it had accepted key elements of the plan, including a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages captured during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

On Friday, Trump said Hamas appeared “ready for a lasting PEACE,” and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the bombing of Gaza to allow safe release of hostages. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump, who has made Gaza peace a central foreign policy goal, has been pushing for an end to the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left Israel increasingly isolated internationally.

Netanyahu’s office said early Saturday that Israel was ready to begin the “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s plan. Israeli media later reported that political leaders had directed the military to reduce offensive operations in Gaza.

Families of hostages held in Gaza have urged Netanyahu to open negotiations quickly for their release. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas’s October 7 attack that killed around 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage. Israel says 48 hostages remain, with 20 believed to be alive.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal: What’s Accepted By Hamas And What’s Still Up In The Air

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 2:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgazahamashome-hero-pos-1israel

RELATED News

BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Advisors Pitch US On Plan To Build, Run Arabian Sea Port: Here’s What We Know
Could There Be A Hidden ‘Planet Y’ In Our Solar System? What We Know So Far
Meet Sanae Takaichi, Set To Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister, Her Role Model Is…
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In This Beautiful European Country, Name Is…

LATEST NEWS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know
Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know
Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know
Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS