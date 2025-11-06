‘It Would Leave A Scar’: Erika Kirk Says She Would Never Watch Video Of Husband Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, during the interview with Fox News, expressed that she had never watched the video of her husband getting shot and will never watch in the future, saying that it is something that once viewed leaves a permanent scar on a person.

The widow of Charlie Kirk also indicated that she does not wish to have her children see it as well.

I did not watch the video; I will never watch it, said she. “I never want to see it. It is possible that there are things in your life that you could never take your eyes off. In your life, there are things that you come across that leave an imprint on your soul. I do not want my husband to be assassinated publicly to have witnessed it. I do not want to have my children witnessing that, Erika added.

The eve before the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika and their daughter slept in the bed, as Charlie slept in the bedroom of his daughter so as to have good sleep before his speech event.

That night Charlie was so excited. I say, he was as I can not wait, it will be the best,it will be the best,,” she told Fox News.

He entered and he took that [wedding ring and necklace] and so went away. I did not even have time to kiss him goodbye, she thought. Kirk did not leave Arizona that day to take care of her mother on her medical condition. Home needs you, Charlie, like, said Charlie. Home needs you; be home. You need to come out with me on Thursday to the next thing we have, Erika said.

A few minutes after Erika had seen a video of Charlie throwing hats into the audience at the Utah Valley University, she was called about the shooting.

I was called by Mikey [McCoy] she said. I will never forget, he just said, “Charlie was shot, Charlie was shot.’ He’s been shot, get the kids. Get security, get the kids, get the kids, he has been shot. I ran out of her treatment centre and all I did was to fall in the centre of the parking lot.

It was near noon of the local time when Charlie Kirk was fatally hit in the neck with one round of a bolt-action rifle. Erika explained the experience as something unbelievable as a nightmare.

He died immediately the bullet struck him, she said. “He died on the scene. And yet I am so glad he was not a sufferer; I am so glad he was not a sufferer. Not a single person deserves to suffer, but a few individuals. He literally blinked, and likely reckoned himself raptured and glanced round and was such as Where’s everybody else? He winked, and he was in the Lord,” she told.

Erika also disclosed that she had raised safety issues with Charlie who was always involved in intense discussions in college campuses, yet he was never afraid. I used to tell you, Charlie, have you ever thought of wearing a vest? she said. He would nod his head to it and say, You know I investigated that but it would always be, if they want to get me, they are going to get me. He wasn’t afraid. No difference anyway whether you wore a vest, that you told Fox News.

When Erika landed in Utah, she needed to see Charlie immediately as the police officers had suggested that she wait until the mortuary. I replied to him and I said, all due respect, sir. I would like to know what they did to my husband and I would like to give them a kiss because I did not have a chance to give him a kiss in the morning, she told me.

She reported seeing the body of her husband in the hospital as being so alive. I am so glad I saw him because… When you find any one in the mortuary, he never looks the same, she thought. They have terrible makeup and they are cold. He was not quite cold, and his eyes were a little open. It was so powerful. He had this smirk on his face.”

The last picture, she explained, is a symbol of the eternal spirit and purpose of Charlie. That smirk of yours to me is the smirk of, you were thinking you can stop what I have made up, Erika said.

(With agency inputs)

