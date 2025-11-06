5’10 or 5’11, How Tall Is Zohran Mamdani? New York Mayor-Elect Was Once Rejected For His Height On Hinge, Woman Reveals She Swiped Left Because, ‘He Was Listed As…’

Ever regret a swipe? Most of us shrug and move on, but imagine saying no on Hinge to someone who turns out to be the youngest Mayor of New York, and suddenly everyone’s talking about it. Brutal.

Woman Goes Viral for Swiping Left on Zohran Mamdani

That’s exactly what happened to one woman, who shared her story on TikTok and now, thanks to a viral tweet, the whole internet’s weighing in. The tweet, captioned “Fumble of the century,” shows a screenshot of her post about matching with Zohran Mamdani on Hinge a few years back. She swiped left. Why? “Because of his height.”

“He was listed as either 5’11 or 5’10, and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5’9,” she wrote. “Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there.” Tough break.

Twitter took this and ran. People piled on with jokes and commiseration. “Somewhere in America right now, a future President of the United States is barely getting matches on apps & getting ghosted after the first date because he was too nice & gave her the ick,” one person tweeted.

Another admitted, “I’m sure she cries herself to sleep most nights because this is exactly what I’d do.” And someone else just put it straight: “Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height.” If you’re wondering, Zohran is apparently 5’10.

Zohran Mamdani Met His Wife On Hinge

Here’s the twist: Zohran actually met his wife, Rama Duwaji, on Hinge, too. They matched in 2021, kept their relationship under wraps while his political career took off, and after some time, he decided she was the one.

He proposed in October 2024, and they celebrated their engagement and nikah in Dubai that December, with the Burj Khalifa as their backdrop. Early 2025 brought a civil ceremony at New York City’s Clerk’s Office, followed by another celebration in Uganda.

Rama, a Syrian-American artist, has mostly stayed out of the political limelight, but she’s been with Mamdani through it all quietly supporting his campaign, just out of view. Funny how one swipe can change everything.

