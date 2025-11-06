Viral Mix-Up: Who Is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan’s Brazilian GF’s Instagram Flooded With Comments After Rahul Gandhi’s Haryana ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a presser on Wednesday that saw him launch another salvo on the Bharatiya Janata Party on the grounds of vote chori in the Haryana elections. Rahul alleged that the image of a Brazilian model was used 22 times in the Haryana state in various names such as Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

Aryan Khan is rumoured to be dating Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi

With the claim going viral, a number of unsophisticated social network users mistook the unidentified woman as the reported girlfriend of filmmaker Aryan Khan, Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi. Larissa was flooded with messages in the comment section of her posts by many Indians applauding her on her newfound fame in India, and sending messages in favor of Rahul Gandhi.

Instagram of Larissa Bonesi gets flooded

In the latest posts on the account of Larissa, there are hundreds of commentaries with pictures and GIFs of Rahul Gandhi. One of the comments was, Your name is famous in India. As of Thursday afternoon, it was nearly 200 likes. Another called Larissa a BJP voter in Brazil.

Whether it was Indian citizenship much of the rest was read with congratulations. Even her fans have made efforts to explain to Larissa that he is not the woman whose photo Rahul Gandhi had presented in his presser but she has failed to respond to this.

The other Larissa speaks up

The misunderstanding could be occasioned by the fact that there exists another Brazilian model called Larissa who has identified herself as the woman whose image was presented by Rahul Gandhi during his press conference. Larissa Nery shared the screenshots of the Congress leader in which she can be seen on Instagram and a video on the scandal. But baffled Indian social media users have instead used her better known name.

In another presser on his vote chori charge on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the repeated presence of the model in voter rolls was a part of a centralised operation to corrupt the outcome of the Haryana assembly election of 2024.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? However, in Haryana, where she casts 22 votes, in 10 separate booths, she has many names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma… However, it happens that she is a Brazilian model, he claimed.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Larissa Bonesi (31) is a Brazilian actor and model who has spent more than ten years working in India over a decade. She also has performed supporting roles in such films as Go, Goa, Gone (2013), Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017), and Ghaati (2025).

She has been associated with a filmmaker Aryan Khan during the past year or so. The rumours were also added when Larissa appeared with Aryan and his family at the premiere of his first web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, earlier this year. Both have neither yet rejected nor accepted the rumours, though.

