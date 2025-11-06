LIVE TV
Harish Rai Death: KGF Actor's Viral Hospital Video Reveals Shocking Cause of Death

Kannada actor Harish Rai has passed away at the age of 55, leaving fans and the film industry in shock. He was being admitted to the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. A video from the hospital where he was admitted has gone viral, sparking discussions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Kannada actor Harish Rai has passed away at the age of 55. (Representative Image: Instagram)

Published: November 6, 2025 14:26:01 IST

Kannada actor Harish Rai has passed away at the age of 55, leaving fans and the film industry in shock. He was being admitted to the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. A video from the hospital where he was admitted has gone viral, sparking discussions about the circumstances surrounding his death.  

Harish Rai has gained massive popularity for his roles as Don Rai in the cult classic Om and Chacha in KGF. His sudden demise at 55 has left fans, co-stars, and the film fraternity mourning the loss of a talented actor. 

Harish Rai Cause of Death 

Harish Rai was battling with thyroid cancer, which he stated had spread to his stomach. His condition had recently drawn significant public attention after a video from his hospital went viral on social media. 

Harish Rai Cancer journey 

While speaking to the media, Harish Rai opened up about his battle with cancer, highlighting the challenge he faced during his treatment. He also spoke about the exorbitant medical expense, revealing that a single injection wasp rice at Rs 3.55 lakh. 

Doctors had prescribed him three injections per cycle over a span of 63 days, with each cycle costing Rs 10.5 lakh. The total estimated cost of Harish Rai’s treatment to approximately Rs 70 lakh. 

Harish Rai Movies 

Harish Rai works in multiple movies including Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, K.G.F. Chapter 1, and K.G.F. Chapter 2.

