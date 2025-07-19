LIVE TV
Jailed Americans Freed in Venezuela-El Salvador Migrants Swap Deal

Venezuela freed 10 jailed Americans in a three-country deal that also returned over 250 Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador. The complex swap is being seen as a diplomatic win for leaders in Venezuela, El Salvador, and the US, even as questions linger about human rights abuses and political motives.

Venezuela has released 10 jailed Americans in exchange for over 250 Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador under Trump-era immigration policies. (Image courtesy: X/@chicagotribune)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 16:17:22 IST

Venezuela released 10 jailed American citizens and permanent residents on Friday as part of a complex three-country deal, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. In return, El Salvador handed over more than 250 Venezuelan migrants previously deported under a Trump administration  immigration policy, the report said.

A Three-Way Deal with High Stakes

“Every wrongfully detained American in Venezuela is now free and back in our homeland,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said while thanking El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for his role in the deal.

Calling it a “perfect day for Venezuela”, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro used the occasion to strengthen his image at home, even as Salvadoran officials confirmed they had returned all detained Venezuelan nationals, as reported by the publication.

Migrant Detention and Human Rights Concerns

The Venezuelan migrants had been held for months in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT mega-prison, infamous for its harsh conditions and minimal legal access. According to the report, the Trump administration had paid $6 million to house the migrants after accusing many of gang affiliations under the Alien Enemies Act, though no clear evidence was made public.

Maduro claimed some returnees were tortured, and said one man lost a kidney from beatings. Videos circulating online showed migrants in shackles boarding planes, with some crying and hugging their loved ones upon returning home.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said all returnees would undergo medical evaluations and background checks.

Americans Return Home

Rep. Robert Garcia confirmed the return of Andry Hernández Romero, a makeup artist who had been detained at the US-Mexico border and flown to El Salvador.

What This Means for Maduro

The deal, experts say, gives Maduro a political win amid claims he’d lost the 2024 election. It also helps him push back on American criticism over human rights abuses, even as Washington refuses to recognise his government officially.

Jailed Americans Freed in Venezuela-El Salvador Migrants Swap Deal

