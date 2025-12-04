LIVE TV
Home > World > 5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing's Alarming Expansion

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has recruited over 5,000 women into its terror wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, led by Masood Azhar's sister Saeeda Azhar. Recruits are being trained for suicide missions and radicalised online. The outfit plans district-level units across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to expand its operations.

JeM recruits 5,000+ women for terror training under Masood Azhar's sister. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 4, 2025 12:42:06 IST

5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has made a big revelation in a social media post, saying that the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit’s women’s wing has recruited over 5,000 members. According to reports, these women recruits are being trained for suicide missions and indoctrinated into extremist ideology.

“It is Allah’s grace that within a few weeks, more than 5,000 women have joined. Many sisters have said that as soon as they were recruited, their state of mind changed and they realised the goal of life. District units will be formed, every district will have a muntazima (manager), and work will be distributed. Five thousand members, in so little time,” Azhar wrote.

Jamaat-ul-Mominat Led By Masood Azhar’s Sister, Saeeda Azhar

The women’s wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, is headed by Masood Azhar’s sister, Saeeda Azhar. The terror group was formed to strengthen JeM’s presence and expand its operational reach by involving women in the terror network.

Masood Azhar, in his social media post, spoke about the rapid growth of Jamaat-ul-Mominat. He also outlined plans to establish district-level organisations across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to facilitate recruitment and training.

Also Read: Who Is Luqmaan Khan? Pakistani-Origin US Student Arrested With Guns, ‘Martyr’ Notes & Mass Shooting Plan At University Of Delaware

Bahawalpur, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli: Key Recruitment Locations

The recruitment drive for Jamaat-ul-Mominat began on October 8 at Jaish headquarters, Markaz Usman-o-Ali. Women from Bahawalpur, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli were enrolled into the outfit during this drive.

Masood Azhar’s sister Sadia Azhar leads the organisation. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed during India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Another prominent figure in the wing is Afira, wife of Pulwama attack mastermind Umar Farooq, who was killed in an encounter.

Jamaat-ul-Mominat Training and Indoctrination Programs

Women recruited into Jamaat-ul-Mominat are being trained online through 40-minute classes, with each participant paying Rs 500. According to the reports, the training aims to radicalise women and form terror brigades to launch fidayeen attacks, inspired by ISIS, Hamas, and LTTE.

Masood Azhar had earlier stated that the women’s wing would undergo training similar to male recruits. While male members attend a 15-day “Daura-e-Tarbiat” course, female recruits take part in the “Daura-e-Taskiya” induction course, also conducted at Markaz Usman-o-Ali.

Officials monitoring JeM’s network say the outfit is specifically targeting wives of commanders and financially vulnerable women studying at religious centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

“After Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, JeM’s leadership realised that female members could be used to evade security scrutiny and carry out logistics or propaganda operations. This course is part of that strategy,” according to an NDTV report, quoting a senior counter-terror official.

Also Read: Bankrupt Pakistan To Sell Loss-Making Airlines PIA For IMF Loans: All You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:42 PM IST
5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

QUICK LINKS