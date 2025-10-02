LIVE TV
Watch: When Jane Goodall Showed How Chimpanzees Speak, The Pioneering Primatologist Could Speak Chimpanzee

Dr. Jane Goodall, legendary primatologist and conservationist, has died at 91 while on a speaking tour in California. Her groundbreaking research at Gombe Stream National Park revealed chimpanzees’ complex emotions and behaviors. Beyond science, she became a global advocate for wildlife, conservation, and environmental stewardship.

Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, dies at 91; revolutionized chimpanzee research and championed wildlife conservation worldwide. Photos: X.
Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist, dies at 91; revolutionized chimpanzee research and championed wildlife conservation worldwide.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 2, 2025 02:08:21 IST

Watch: When Jane Goodall Showed How Chimpanzees Speak, The Pioneering Primatologist Could Speak Chimpanzee

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and conservationist whose pioneering research transformed our understanding of chimpanzees, has passed away at the age of 91. According to a statement released on Wednesday, Oct. 1, by the Jane Goodall Institute, she died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in California. She is survived by her son, Hugo, and three grandchildren.

“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the institute said.

Jane Goodall Speaking With Chimpanzees

Dr. Goodall spent decades studying chimpanzees in the wild at Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park. Her groundbreaking observations of their personalities and social behaviors redefined the way humans understand our closest animal relatives.

She documented behaviors that were previously thought to be uniquely human – chimps crying, hugging, fighting, kissing, using tools, and even communicating through their own forms of language.

Reflecting on her bond with the animals, Goodall once recounted, “I was following him. He was allowing me to follow him, so I sat down near him. The ground between us had a ripe red palm nut, which chimpanzees loved. I picked it up and held it out towards him. He turned his face away. I moved my hand closer, he turned. He looked directly into my eyes, he reached out, didn’t want the nut, dropped it very gently, squeezed my fingers – which is how chimpanzees reassure each other. So in that moment, we understood each other.”

The Ardous Research Journey Jane Goodall Embarked

Sixty years ago, Dr. Goodall embarked on a bold journey. She traveled by boat from England to Africa and lived alone in a jungle tent for a month to observe the chimpanzees in their natural habitat. Her early work revealed remarkable similarities between humans and chimps, ultimately showing that our DNA is 99% identical.

Her research earned her numerous awards and global recognition, cementing her place as the foremost authority on primate behavior.

From Researcher to Activist: The Journey Of Jane Goodall

While her studies provided profound insights into animal behavior, Dr. Goodall became increasingly concerned about the survival of the species she loved. Over decades, the chimpanzee population plummeted from one million to just 300,000 due to deforestation, poaching, and captivity for the pet trade and medical research.

This prompted her to shift from pure research to advocacy. She established two foundations that focus on saving chimpanzees, protecting forests, and educating youth about conservation, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship.

“In seven African countries, chimps are living who would not have been there if we hadn’t arrived,” she once said. “In order for this to be successful in the long run, we have to work with young people.”

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 2:08 AM IST
QUICK LINKS