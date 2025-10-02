LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

Dr. Jane Goodall, world-renowned chimpanzee researcher and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has died at 91. Her groundbreaking work revolutionized science and redefined humanity’s understanding of animals. She was a tireless advocate for wildlife conservation and the natural world.

Dr. Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist and conservationist, dies at 91, leaving a lasting legacy on wildlife research and advocacy. Photo: X.
Dr. Jane Goodall, pioneering primatologist and conservationist, dies at 91, leaving a lasting legacy on wildlife research and advocacy. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 2, 2025 01:27:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

Dr. Jane Goodall, the pioneering chimpanzee researcher and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away at the age of 91, the institute confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the statement read.

Who Was Jane Goodall?

 Born Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall on April 3, 1934, in London, Goodall became world-renowned for her groundbreaking six-decade study of chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, beginning in 1960.

At just 26, Goodall made a discovery that redefined humanity’s understanding of the animal kingdom. She observed that chimpanzees make and use tools – previously believed to be a uniquely human trait.

Her mentor, Dr. Louis Leakey, famously remarked, “We must now redefine man, redefine tool, or accept chimpanzees as human.”

Goodall documented chimpanzees engaging in warfare with neighboring communities, showing altruism, and even hunting for meat – challenging assumptions about animal behavior.

Jane Goodall’s Fascination With Animals

Goodall’s connection with chimpanzees began as a child. At age one, her father gifted her a toy chimpanzee named Jubilee, which remained on her dresser throughout her life.

She also developed a love for African wildlife and the Tarzan stories by Edgar Rice Burroughs. “I had read Tarzan and fallen in love, although he married the wrong Jane, the wretched man,” she joked.

Her passion for observing animals began even earlier. At four years old, she hid in a henhouse for nearly four hours to watch how a chicken lays an egg.

“I was oblivious of the fact that no one had known where I was, and the whole household had been searching for me,” she recalled. “They had even called the police to report me missing.”

Research Work By Jane Goodall

When Goodall first traveled to Tanzania in 1960 to study wild chimpanzees, it was considered inappropriate for a young woman to travel alone. Authorities required her to be accompanied, so her mother joined the expedition.

Remarkably, Goodall undertook her research with no formal scientific training. This lack of conventional background allowed her to develop unique observational methods that led to groundbreaking discoveries.

She was only the second researcher in history to attempt studying chimpanzees in the wild. Unlike her predecessor, who traveled with 22 porters, Goodall’s expedition consisted solely of her mother and a single assistant.

A PhD Without An Undergraduate Degree

In 1962, Goodall entered Cambridge University as a PhD candidate despite lacking an undergraduate degree – a rare honor, as she was only the eighth person accepted under such circumstances. She reflected, “I never went to university after school because we couldn’t afford it. We didn’t have any money.”

Her unconventional approach occasionally drew criticism. Fellow scientists objected to her practice of naming chimpanzees, which was seen as compromising objectivity in research.

Why Jane Goodall Is Known As A ‘Trimate’

Jane Goodall is recognized as one of the world’s leading primatologists, earning the distinction of being a ‘Trimate’ alongside Dian Fossey, who studied gorillas, and Birute Galdikas, who studied orangutans. All three were personally selected by Louis Leakey to observe hominids in their natural environments.

Also Read: Jane Goodall Dies: Cause Of Death, Who She Was, Her Legacy & Groundbreaking Work

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 1:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chimpanzeejane goodalljane goodall deathus newsWorld news

RELATED News

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, currencies flat amid US shutdown jitters
Afghanistan Bans Internet Nationwide, Taliban Cuts Connectivity Citing Women Immorality, Puts Nearly 50 Million In Digital Darkness
This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More
Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More
Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More
Jane Goodall Unique Facts: Earned PhD Without Undergrad, Known As ‘Trimate’, Groundbreaking Chimpanzee Discoveries & More

QUICK LINKS