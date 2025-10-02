Jane Goodall Dies: Cause Of Death, Who She Was, Her Legacy & Groundbreaking Work

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist, ethologist, and conservationist, has passed away at the age of 91. The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed her death in a statement Wednesday, noting that she died of natural causes while in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the statement read.

Who Was Jane Goodall?

Born Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall on April 3, 1934, in London, Goodall became a global icon for her pioneering study of chimpanzees. Beginning in 1960, she conducted a 60-year-long observational study at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, revealing unprecedented insights into primate behavior.

Also Read: Bronx Building Collapse Video: Gas Explosion Rocks Mitchel Houses In Mott Haven NYC, Emergency Crews Respond

Among her most remarkable discoveries was the realization of how similar chimpanzees are to humans.

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back. The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic,” Goodall told ABC News in 2020.

Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature. pic.twitter.com/C0VMRdKufF — United Nations (@UN) October 1, 2025

Jane Goodall Institute and Conservation Work

In 1977, Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute, a global nonprofit dedicated to wildlife conservation and community-centered research. The institute also launched Roots & Shoots, a youth empowerment program promoting environmental stewardship.

Her lifelong contributions earned her numerous honors, including being named a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in 2003 and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025 from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Heartbroken to hear of Dr. Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world. Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her… pic.twitter.com/NM5HEyftzJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2025

Jane Goodall Family

Goodall was married twice. Her first husband, Baron Hugo van Lawick, a Dutch nobleman and wildlife photographer, fathered her son, Hugo Eric Louis. The couple divorced in 1974 after roughly ten years of marriage.

A year later, she married Derek Bryceson, a Tanzanian parliamentarian and director of the country’s national parks. Bryceson died of cancer in 1980.

Jane Goodall was one of a few people to earn a PhD without an undergraduate degree. It was thought that her lack of formal academic training would allow her to remain unbiased by traditional thought and study the chimps with an open mind. It worked. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3eCi2oDTJ8 — Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) October 1, 2025

Reflecting on her life after losing her second husband, Goodall told People at age 86, “Well, I didn’t want to. I didn’t meet the right person, I suppose, or potentially the right person. I had lots of men friends, many, I had lots of women friends too. My life was complete. I didn’t need a husband.”

Also Read: Who Is Lisa Cook? Career, Controversy With Donald Trump, Supreme Court Ruling, Joe Biden Connection And More