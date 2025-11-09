Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Iwate Coast

Sunday evening, a tsunami warning advisory was declared by Japan after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred near the coast of the Iwate Prefecture. The earthquake was detected by the Japan Meteorological Agency earlier at 5:03 p.m. local time in the Pacific Ocean. Authoritative sources later opted to warn seaside residents that possible tsunami waves could be as high as one meter (three feet).



The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, off the Sanriku coast, and the shaking strongly hit the Miyagi and Iwate regions. It was recorded as 4 on the seismic intensity scale of Japan in places like Morioka City. Authorities have asked residents in the coastal areas of Iwate to go to higher ground and remain alert for further instructions since even small tsunamis can be hazardous to persons and property.​

This is yet another event in the series of Japan’s readiness to cope with natural disasters; the government and local administration immediately issued alerts and triggered safety mechanisms to safeguard people and infrastructure.