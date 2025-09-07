JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…

Vice President JD Vance stopped short of confirming a 2028 presidential bid during an appearance on “My View with Lara Trump” Saturday night, but he acknowledged the possibility, adding his priority remains his current responsibilities. Vance, who has often spoken about his resilience through a difficult upbringing marked by family struggles and economic hardship, said he does not like dwelling on a potential future campaign.

“I don’t like thinking about” a presidential run, Vance said, stressing that his focus is on his present duties.

“If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027,” he noted. “I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one.”

JD Vance on 2028 Presidential Race

While leaving the door open for 2028, the vice president admitted that any potential run would require hard work and could not be taken for granted.

“There are a lot of great people,” Vance said.

Also Read: What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly

“If I do end up running, it’s not going to be given to me — either on the Republican side or on the national side. I’m just going to keep on working hard. … This may be the most important job I ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I’m going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out.”

Criticism of Democratic Contenders, Praise for President Trump’s Leadership

When asked about possible Democratic rivals in 2028, Vance dismissed them, arguing that most “obviously have very bad records.”

Much of the conversation centered on the current administration, with Vance highlighting his partnership with President Donald Trump. He praised Trump’s tireless work ethic and hands-on leadership style.

“Sometimes, the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 a.m., and then call you at 6 a.m. about a totally different topic,” Vance recalled.

“It’s like, ‘Mr. president, did you go to sleep last night.’ … What’s made this so much fun is the president, all the time, just saying, ‘JD you go and do this,’ or ‘JD you go and talk to these leaders about this particular issue.’ That ability to delegate and trust his people has been really amazing.”

Also Read: Peter Navarro Attacks Elon Musk, Calls Him Out For ‘Propaganda’, ‘That Crap..’