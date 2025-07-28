Jeff Bezos Reveals The Real Cause Of His Stress And How He Shuts It Down Instantly | WATCH

Would you have ever though that a billionaire like Jeff Bezos would ever suffer from stress? But a condition like stress does not nock you after confirming your financial status or profession. It can take toll on any person’s mental well-being.

Jeff Bezos Offers His Two Cents On Managing Stress

An old video of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos discussing the origins of stress and his method of handling it has recently resurfaced. In the clip, the former Amazonn CEO and tech leader offers his insights into identifying and managing stress effectively.

“Stress primarily comes from not taking action over something that you can have some control over,” Bezos says in the video. He explains that stress acts as a warning signal—an indication that there may be unresolved issues at play. “So if I find that some particular thing is causing me to have stress, that’s a warning flag for me; what it means is, that there’s something that I haven’t completely identified perhaps in my conscious mind, that is bothering me, and I haven’t yet taken any action on it,” he adds.

Jeff Bezos on Managing Stress “Stress primarily comes from not taking action over something that you can have some control over. So if I find that some particular thing is causing me to have stress, that’s a warning flag for me; what it means is, there’s something that I… pic.twitter.com/IVEJ8lOQCh — BUILD OR DIE (@BUILD_OR_DIE) December 21, 2023

How Jeff Bezos Manages Stress?

Bezos goes on to describe the power of taking immediate steps once the source of stress is identified. “I find, as soon as I identify it, and make the first phone call or send up the first email message or whatever it is that we’re going to do to start to address the situation, even if it’s not solved, the mere fact that we’re addressing it dramatically reduces any stress that might come from it,” he says.

According to Bezos, avoiding the issue only intensifies the problem. “So stress comes from ignoring things that you shouldn’t be ignoring, I think in large part,” he concludes.

What is Social Media Saying About Jeff Bezos’ Perspective On Managing Stress?

The resurfaced video struck a chord with many viewers, who found Bezos’ perspective relatable and practical. “This is so true. A lot of my anxiety goes away when I actually just do the thing that was causing my anxiety,” one user commented.

Another viewer noted, “Absolutely, recognizing stress triggers is crucial for effective action. Thanks for sharing this valuable insight on stress management.”

