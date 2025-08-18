LIVE TV
Who Is Krishangi Meshram? 21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Makes This Rare Legal Record In UK

Who Is Krishangi Meshram? 21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Makes This Rare Legal Record In UK

Krishangi Meshram, 21, has become the youngest solicitor in England and Wales. Born in India, she began her law journey at 17 and graduated with First Class Honors. She now aims to specialise in fintech, blockchain, and AI law.

Krishangi Meshram becomes youngest solicitor in England & Wales; young Indian-origin lawyer eyes fintech and AI law. Photos/X.
Krishangi Meshram becomes youngest solicitor in England & Wales; young Indian-origin lawyer eyes fintech and AI law. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 01:24:20 IST

Krishangi Meshram, a 21-year-old Indian-origin scholar, has made history as the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent times. Her achievement was shared in a report by Open University News, which noted that her story was also featured in The Law Society Gazette.

But Who Is Krishangi Meshram? Her Early Life and Academic Journey

Born in India and raised in the Iskcon Mayapur community in West Bengal, Krishangi embarked on her academic journey at just 17. She enrolled in a law degree program at The Open University and, by the age of 18, graduated with First Class Honors making her the youngest law graduate in OU’s history.

Meshram’s passion for law crystallized during her third year at OU, when she participated in practical law modules.

“It was then that I realised a legal career was not just an ambition, but my true calling,” she told OU News.

Reflecting on her early start, Krishangi said, “I am grateful that I got the opportunity to begin my LLB studies early. Starting early helped me lay the foundation of my legal career while discovering a deep passion for law.”

All The Professional Achievements and Global Experience Krishangi Meshram Has Gained

After her graduation in 2022, Krishangi enrolled in an international law firm. Before this, she had worked in Singapore,. Now, she is looking for opportunities in the UK and the UAE, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Her interests in the legal domain include fintech, blockchain, and AI law. Meshram wants to practice for both businesses and private clients.

Speaking to OU News, she said, “my next step will be to finalise my specialism. I’m hoping to help businesses and private clients with vital legal matters such as wills and probate, while also keeping an eye on emerging digital technologies.”

Who Is Krishangi Meshram? 21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Makes This Rare Legal Record In UK

