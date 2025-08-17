Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

In a noticeable achievement, 21-year-old Indian-origin legal prodigy Krishangi Meshram has become one of the youngest lawyers ever admitted in England and Wales. Her meteoric rise through the legal education system underscores both academic brilliance and early ambition.

Krishangi’s journey began exceptionally early. She enrolled in The Open University at the age of just 15, bypassing traditional A-level requirements. Driven by a desire to stay close to her family in West Bengal, she has chosen the flexible, distance-learning format offered by the Open University, a decision that would set the stage for her continuous progress.

By 18, Krishangi had secured a First-Class Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, becoming the youngest Open University student ever to do so. Her achievement was celebrated during a graduation ceremony in Manchester, where her dedication and hard work were acknowledged with heartfelt praise from faculty members.

Following her graduation, Meshram continued her educational journey by completing the Legal Practice Course and earning a master’s in Business Law and Management key qualifications that lead the way to her recognition as a solicitor.

Meshram expressed deep gratitude toward The Open University: “I’m incredibly thankful that the Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15,” she said. She credited the university’s flexibility and supportive structure for helping her realize her strength.

Now settled in the UAE, Meshram is exploring the legal frontiers of digital innovation in fintech, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. She aspires to specialize in these emerging fields and work with leading law firms in the UK or UAE.

Meshram’s story is an extraordinary example of what driven young minds can achieve when provided with the right opportunities. Her achievements not only inspire future legal professionals but also illustrate the far-reaching impact of flexible higher education models.

