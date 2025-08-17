LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

At 21, Indian-origin Krishangi Meshram has become the youngest solicitor in England and Wales. Beginning law studies at 15, she earned her LLB at 18, later completing the LPC and master’s, now focusing on fintech, blockchain, and AI law.

Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 17, 2025 01:07:07 IST

In a noticeable achievement, 21-year-old Indian-origin legal prodigy Krishangi Meshram has become one of the youngest lawyers ever admitted in England and Wales. Her meteoric rise through the legal education system underscores both academic brilliance and early ambition.

Krishangi’s journey began exceptionally early. She enrolled in The Open University at the age of just 15, bypassing traditional A-level requirements. Driven by a desire to stay close to her family in West Bengal, she has chosen the flexible, distance-learning format offered by the Open University, a decision that would set the stage for her continuous progress. 

By 18, Krishangi had secured a First-Class Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, becoming the youngest Open University student ever to do so. Her achievement was celebrated during a graduation ceremony in Manchester, where her dedication and hard work were acknowledged with heartfelt praise from faculty members.

Following her graduation, Meshram continued her educational journey by completing the Legal Practice Course and earning a master’s in Business Law and Management key qualifications that lead the way to her recognition as a solicitor. 

Meshram expressed deep gratitude toward The Open University: “I’m incredibly thankful that the  Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15,” she said. She credited the university’s flexibility and supportive structure for helping her realize her strength. 

Now settled in the UAE, Meshram is exploring the legal frontiers of digital innovation in fintech, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. She aspires to specialize in these emerging fields and work with leading law firms in the UK or UAE. 

Meshram’s story is an extraordinary example of what driven young minds can achieve when provided with the right opportunities. Her achievements not only inspire future legal professionals but also illustrate the far-reaching impact of flexible higher education models.

Also Read: Vote Adhikar Rally: Would Rahul Gandhi Build A Momentum For Bihar Congress Ahead of Assembly Polls?

Tags: englandindiaKrishangi MeshramYoungest solicitor

RELATED News

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 17, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1520 Here
School Assembly News Headlines August 17, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Shubhanshu Shukla May Meet PM Narendra Modi And Other News Updates
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 16, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1519 Here
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 15, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1518 Here

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21
Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21
Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21
Indian-Origin Krishangi Meshram Becomes Youngest Solicitor in England and Wales at 21

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?