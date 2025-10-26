LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 11:28:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who is 14 points behind leader and teammate Oscar Piastri in the F1 standings, improved his chances to win the title by securing the pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday. Meanwhile, four-time defending champion Max Verstappen qualified in fifth, two spots ahead of Piastri. If Norris and Piastri finish in the positions in which they start the race, Norris will move ahead of his teammate in the standings. Norris finished 0.262 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was followed by Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton, George Russell of Mercedes and Verstappen, who sits 40 points off the lead. Verstappen also finished ahead of Norris and Piastri in the last four races. Not since Alain Prost in 1990 has a driver won in Mexico after qualifying outside the top three. Prost qualified at 13th that year. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli qualified in sixth, one spot ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz, who dropped to 12th after a collision with Antonelli at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix resulted in a five-place grid penalty for Sainz. Because of that penalty, Piastri moved from eighth to seventh ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar. Haas' Oliver Bearman will start ninth, followed by Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

CAMBODIA PM: NO MATTER HOW DIFFICULT, COMPLEX DISPUTE MAY BE, THEY MUST BE RESOLVED BY PEACEFUL MEANS

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

‘Peace Talks Or Open War’ Pakistan Minister Warns Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed?

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

Passive Income 2025: Easy and Smart Ways to Boost Your Earnings

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

Yamamoto proud of rare complete game performance to help Dodgers even World Series

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th
Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th
Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th
Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

QUICK LINKS