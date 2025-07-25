Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know

Las Vegas Fire: A blaze broke out near the e University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Friday morning. Thick smoke was seen coming into the siky which was visible across the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Fire: Two-Story Building on Fire

A two-story commercial building located behind the UNLV student union was reported to appear under fir as the blaze appeared to originated from the place.

Reports quoting witnesses at the scene said that the fire seemed to have started on the second floor of the building which houses several retail businesses, including a nail salon, a café, and a post office.

What’s going on at the Las Vegas Strip something is on fire??? pic.twitter.com/ryL5FhhEb2 — Bubbly_Blonde_Network (@Bubbly_blonde76) July 25, 2025

Smoke Seen Across the Las Vegas City

No official details are out yet about the the cause of the fire and extent of damage. Witnesses reported that smoke was clearly appearing rising high into the air from multiple vantage points across Las Vegas.

Reports say that Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews have responded promptly to the scene and as of Friday morning, firefighters were actively working to contain the blaze.

At 8:39 a.m., UNLV posted an advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, “Avoid Maryland Parkway near University Rd due to Clark County working an active fire. There is no current threat to UNLV campus.”

There has been not shared any details about any injuries or damage estimates as firefighting efforts continue.

