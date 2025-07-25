Home > World > Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know

A fire broke out near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Friday morning, sending thick smoke into the sky. The smoke, visible across the Las Vegas valley, appeared to be coming from a two-story commercial building near the UNLV student union. Firefighters responded swiftly, while officials confirmed there was no threat to the UNLV campus at the time.

July 25, 2025

Las Vegas Fire: Two-Story Building on Fire

A two-story commercial building located behind the UNLV student union was reported to appear under fir as the blaze appeared to originated from the place.

Reports quoting witnesses at the scene said that the fire seemed to have started on the second floor of the building which houses several retail businesses, including a nail salon, a café, and a post office.

Smoke Seen Across the Las Vegas City

No official details are out yet about the the cause of the fire and extent of damage. Witnesses reported that  smoke was clearly appearing rising high into the air from multiple vantage points across Las Vegas.

Reports say that Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews have responded promptly to the scene and as of Friday morning, firefighters were actively working to contain the blaze.

At 8:39 a.m., UNLV posted an advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, “Avoid Maryland Parkway near University Rd due to Clark County working an active fire. There is no current threat to UNLV campus.”

There has been not shared any details about any injuries or damage estimates as firefighting efforts continue.

