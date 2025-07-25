Home > World > Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

Social media is flooded once again with claims that animals are fleeing Yellowstone National Park due to an impending supervolcano eruption. A viral, AI-generated video has intensified the rumors, despite officials calling it false and misleading. The National Park Service has confirmed there’s no scientific evidence of unusual animal behavior or volcanic threat.

Viral AI video sparks false claims of Yellowstone supervolcano eruption; officials deny animal exodus, call footage satirical. Photo/X.
Viral AI video sparks false claims of Yellowstone supervolcano eruption; officials deny animal exodus, call footage satirical. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 25, 2025 05:21:00 IST

Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano rumors are here for one another time. Social media is abuzz claiming that animals are fleeing the park due to an impending volcanic eruption. However, park officials have dismissed these claims.

Social Media Claims Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Is Coming

In recent weeks, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have seen a surge in posts alleging mass animal movements out of the park. One widely shared, AI-generated video shows fabricated clips of grizzly bears, elk, and mountain lions moving together, accompanied by the flashing caption “exodus in Yellowstone.”

Some social media users speculated that the animals were instinctively sensing volcanic activity. However, Yellowstone authorities have firmly rejected these claims.

What Are Officials Saying About Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Rumor?

“Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers,” Linda Veress, spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS), told USA TODAY in a statement on July 21.

“This rumor is false, and we believe the video that is circulating on social media is satirical in nature and uses AI-generated footage,” she added.

The National Park Service said that there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea that animals can predict earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Under Monitoring

Yellowstone is known for wide variety of wildlife. According to NPS there are 67 species of mammals, nearly 300 bird species, 16 fish species, six reptile species, and five amphibian species.

Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) closely watches the park’s volcanic and seismic activity. YVO is made of  nine state and federal agencie and continuously tracks volcanic, hydrothermal, and earthquake activity in the region.

When Did Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Last Erupt?

According to reports, till now, Yellowstone has witnessed three major eruptions. Among the most recent is the one that occurred approximately 174,000 years ago and formed the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake.

Before  that, the last massive eruption happened around 631,000 years ago. Since then, there have been about 80 smaller eruptions, none of which signal imminent large-scale volcanic activity, scientists say.

Also Read: Perseids Meteor Shower 2025: Event Of Space Rocks Burning In Earth’s Atmosphere

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Yellowstone National ParkYellowstone supervolcano eruption

RELATED News

Neuralink Implants Ninth Brain Chip, Elon Musk Eyes Human-AI Merger
Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron
France To Recognize Palestine This Year: Which Other Nations Recognize It?
‘Do the Right Thing’: Donald Trump Publically Clashes With Fed Chair Powell Over…
Is Starlink Down After T-Mobile’s Launch? Here’s What Elon Musk Said

LATEST NEWS

Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Holds Puja At The Crime Scene In Meghalaya
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Ben Stokes’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction To Rishabh Pant’s Unbreakable Spirit While Batting with A Toe Injury | Watch
PM Modi Gifts Bat Signed By India’s Cricket World Cup Winners To Young Players During UK Visit
J&K CM Omar Abdullah To Take Action Against Showrooms Misbranding Machine Made Carpets
ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?