Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted

Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano rumors are here for one another time. Social media is abuzz claiming that animals are fleeing the park due to an impending volcanic eruption. However, park officials have dismissed these claims.

Social Media Claims Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Is Coming

In recent weeks, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have seen a surge in posts alleging mass animal movements out of the park. One widely shared, AI-generated video shows fabricated clips of grizzly bears, elk, and mountain lions moving together, accompanied by the flashing caption “exodus in Yellowstone.”

Some social media users speculated that the animals were instinctively sensing volcanic activity. However, Yellowstone authorities have firmly rejected these claims.

What Are Officials Saying About Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Rumor?

“Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers,” Linda Veress, spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS), told USA TODAY in a statement on July 21.

“This rumor is false, and we believe the video that is circulating on social media is satirical in nature and uses AI-generated footage,” she added.

The National Park Service said that there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea that animals can predict earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Under Monitoring

Yellowstone is known for wide variety of wildlife. According to NPS there are 67 species of mammals, nearly 300 bird species, 16 fish species, six reptile species, and five amphibian species.

Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) closely watches the park’s volcanic and seismic activity. YVO is made of nine state and federal agencie and continuously tracks volcanic, hydrothermal, and earthquake activity in the region.

When Did Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Last Erupt?

According to reports, till now, Yellowstone has witnessed three major eruptions. Among the most recent is the one that occurred approximately 174,000 years ago and formed the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake.

Before that, the last massive eruption happened around 631,000 years ago. Since then, there have been about 80 smaller eruptions, none of which signal imminent large-scale volcanic activity, scientists say.

