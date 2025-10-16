LIVE TV
Home > World > Looking To Live In Europe? Malta's Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here's How

Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

This small Mediterranean island offers more than beautiful harbours and limestone streets, but also provides a legal path to live in Europe through its Malta Permanent Residency Programme (MPRP).

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 18:05:00 IST

Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

For Indians dreaming of a European address, Malta is emerging as an attractive option. This small Mediterranean island offers more than beautiful harbours and limestone streets, but also provides a legal path to live in Europe through its Malta Permanent Residency Programme (MPRP).

The programme is designed for non-EU nationals, including Indians, and allows applicants to gain permanent residency within six to eight months. Successful applicants can live in Malta indefinitely and travel freely across the Schengen Area for short stays. The scheme also covers family members, including spouses, children, and dependent parents, under a single application.

Indian citizens aged 18 and above with a clean criminal record and verifiable financial sources can apply. Applicants must demonstrate a minimum of €500,000 (around Rs 6.6 crore) in total assets, including €150,000 in financial holdings. Alternatives with higher thresholds are also accepted. The Maltese Residency Agency performs a strict four-step due diligence process to ensure the legitimacy of funds.

From 2025, the financial requirements have been simplified. The unified government contribution is €37,000 (around Rs 37.88 lakh), plus an administration fee of €60,000 (Rs 61.4 lakh) for the main applicant, paid in two stages. Adult dependents (except spouses) incur €7,500 each, while spouses and minor children are exempt. A €2,000 donation to a registered Maltese NGO and valid health insurance covering Malta and the EU are also required.

Applicants must either purchase property worth at least €375,000 or rent for a minimum of €14,000 per year, maintaining it for five years. Buyers may lease their property, and renters can sublet under certain rules.

The application process involves appointing a licensed Maltese agent, preparing documents such as passports, police clearances, bank statements, and property proofs, and paying the first part of the administration fee. After approval in principle, applicants complete the financial commitments, and once compliance checks are cleared, the residence certificate is issued.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Offering One Of Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes, Indians Can Also Apply, Know How

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:05 PM IST
Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

