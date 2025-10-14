Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Madagascar’s military has taken control of the country after President Andry Rajoelina fled abroad during an intense standoff with protesters and security forces. The announcement was made by Colonel Michael Randrianirina on national radio on Tuesday.

“We have taken the power,” said Randrianirina, who led a mutiny of soldiers siding with youth-led “Gen Z” demonstrators demanding Rajoelina’s resignation. He added that the military had dissolved all national institutions except the lower house of parliament, which had just voted to impeach the president, reported Reuters.

Moments before leaving, Rajoelina had tried to dissolve the assembly by decree. However, the 51-year-old leader fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft amid reports of threats to his life. Despite leaving the country, Rajoelina has refused to resign. His office earlier declared that the assembly meeting was “unconstitutional” and that its resolutions were “null and void.”

An opposition official, a military source, and a foreign diplomat confirmed to Reuters that Rajoelina left on Sunday.

What actually happened?

The crisis follows weeks of protests that began on September 25 over water and power shortages but quickly turned into a broader movement against corruption, poor governance, and the lack of basic services. The demonstrations, driven mostly by young people, echoed similar anti-establishment protests seen recently in Nepal and Morocco.

On Tuesday, thousands gathered in Antananarivo’s historic 13 May Square, waving Malagasy flags and banners denouncing Rajoelina as a “French puppet” due to his dual citizenship and ties to France. Many protesters also displayed the skull-and-crossbones emblem from the anime “One Piece,” a symbol adopted by the Gen Z movement.

Rajoelina’s position weakened further when CAPSAT, an elite military unit that had once helped him seize power in 2009, switched sides and refused to act against demonstrators.

