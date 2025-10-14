LIVE TV
Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?

Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?

Madagascar faces a Nepal-style youth uprising as President Andry Rajoelina flees amid Gen Z-led protests. Military units defected to join demonstrators demanding an end to corruption and power shortages. Rajoelina claims he’s in a “safe space” after assassination attempts, while the country braces for instability.

Madagascar President Rajoelina flees amid Gen Z protests, military defection, and escalating unrest in Antananarivo. Photo: X.
Madagascar President Rajoelina flees amid Gen Z protests, military defection, and escalating unrest in Antananarivo. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 14, 2025 08:34:15 IST

Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?

Madagascar is witnessing a Nepal-style unrest. The country’s President Andry Rajoelina has reportedly fled the country as youth-led Gen Z protests escalated, according to the head of the opposition and other officials. Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, leader of the opposition in parliament, told Reuters that Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after units of the army defected and joined the protesters.

“We called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country,” Randrianasoloniaiko said, adding that the president’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

Where is Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina?

Rajoelina had been scheduled to address the nation at 7 PM local time on Monday. The President’s office has not commented on his whereabouts.

However, in a live address on Monday – the first since he reportedly fled – Rajoelina said he was sheltering in a “safe space” following an attempt on his life, AFP reported.

“Since 25 September, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me,” Rajoelina said.

“I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life,” he added.

What Led To Gen Z Protests in Madagascar 

The protests, which began on September 25, were initially sparked by water and power shortages in Madagascar, a former French colony. They rapidly expanded to address broader grievances, including corruption, poor governance, and a lack of basic public services.

The wave of youth-led demonstrations mirrors recent Gen Z movements in other countries, such as Nepal – where the prime minister resigned last month – and Morocco, highlighting a global pattern of young populations challenging ruling elites.

Rajoelina appeared increasingly isolated after losing the support of CAPSAT, an elite military unit that had originally helped him seize power during a 2009 coup.

CAPSAT joined the protesters over the weekend, refusing orders to fire on demonstrators and escorting thousands in Antananarivo’s main square. The unit then announced it was taking charge of the military and appointed a new army chief, prompting Rajoelina to warn on Sunday of a possible seizure of power in Madagascar.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:34 AM IST
Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?

Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?
Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?
Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?
Madagascar Coup: Nepal Style Gen-Z Protests Topple Government In This African Nation, Where Is President Andry Rajoelina?
