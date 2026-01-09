Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits New Zealand’s North Island, Strong Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

A seismic event of magnitude 5.5 occurred on the North Island of New Zealand at the very early hours of Thursday, August 8. The trembling was felt by the inhabitants; however, there were no immediate communications regarding any deaths or extensive damage to buildings.​

Epicentre and Initial Impact

The quake was captured by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) as taking place at dusk of 7:29 UTC on January 8, 2026. Its depth was estimated at 100-107 km, making it an intermediate one. The GeoNet data was pointing out a similar 5.4 near Waverley that is sited in the south Taranaki district, 10 km southwest of the town, and the event was very much felt in the central part of the North Island. The number of reports rose to over 14,000 all across the central part of the North Island, from Wellington and going to the top of the South Island, by the time it was 8:29 AM local time.​