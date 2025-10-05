Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth

Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning, leaving him in critical condition. According to reports, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call reporting a “disturbance in an alley.”

Authorities found Sanchez outside a pub near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue with stab wounds. Another person at the scene was also reported injured. Sanchez, 38, was immediately transported to a local hospital.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” Fox Sports said in a social media statement. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Who Is Mark Sanchez?

Mark Sanchez, 38, is currently a broadcaster with Fox Sports. He was in Indianapolis to cover the upcoming Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis and is in the hospital in stable condition, FOX announced. Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game. pic.twitter.com/eCtmH9cLoF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025

Before his broadcasting career, Sanchez played ten seasons in the NFL. He was selected fifth overall by the New York Jets in the 2009 NFL Draft and later played for the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. He officially retired from professional football on July 23, 2019.

Mark Sanchez’s Family: Wife Perry Mattfeld And Children

Sanchez is married to actress Perry Mattfeld. The couple became engaged in May 2022 and married in 2023 at a historic 16th-century colonial monastery in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Mattfeld is best known for her roles as Mel in Shameless, FrankenGirl in Wizards of Waverly Place, and Murphy Mason in the CW crime drama In the Dark.

Thank god Mark Sanchez is in stable condition. Wishing the best for Mark and his family. 🙏 https://t.co/IZsHZcO0pr — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 4, 2025

The couple has three children. Their son Daniel, 8, served as both groomsman and ring bearer at their wedding.

Who Stabbed Mark Sanchez?

The attack has sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding answers about the incident. One Twitter user asked, “Why the hell would someone stab Mark Sanchez?”

As of now, the suspect has not been publicly identified. Reports indicate an arrest has been made. Police have not released details on the motive or what led to the attack. TMZ confirmed that authorities responded to a call about two injured individuals at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Mark Sanchez Net Worth

Sanchez has also been recognized for his financial success during his NFL career. Forbes listed him among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2012, with career earnings totaling $24.2 million.

