MEA Confirms Safe Return of 52,000 Indians Amid West Asia Crisis; Israeli-Iran Strikes Escalate _

Over 52,000 Indians safely returned from the Gulf amid West Asia tensions. MEA set up a special control room, while Israeli airstrikes and Iranian missile responses escalate the regional conflict.

Last updated: March 8, 2026 03:02:27 IST

MEA Confirms Safe Return of Over 52,000 Indians from Gulf Amid West Asia Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday provided an update on the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, confirming that over 52,000 Indian nationals safely returned to India between March 1–7, 2026. A dedicated Special Control Room has been established to monitor and respond to queries from those affected.

“All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow local authorities and Embassy advisories. Our Embassies and Consulates have set up 24×7 helplines to assist those impacted,” the MEA said. With the partial reopening of regional airspace, commercial and non-scheduled flights have enabled safe travel, including over 32,000 passengers on Indian carriers. Nationals in regions without flight operations are urged to contact their local Embassy or Consulate for guidance.

Special Control Room Ensures Round-the-Clock Support

The MEA emphasized that the safety and welfare of Indians abroad remain a top priority. The Special Control Room addresses queries from both travelers and their families, offering real-time assistance. Full contact details for helplines are available on the MEA’s website.

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Key Iranian Military Sites

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to escalate. Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran and central Iran, hitting several military sites, including an underground ballistic missile factory and a military academy. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), over 80 fighter jets dropped 230 bombs, aiming to neutralize key missile operations.

Iran Responds with Advanced Missile Strikes

Countering Israel’s attacks, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, deploying advanced missile systems against multiple targets, including US bases and occupied territories, signaling ongoing escalation in the region.

(This articke has been syndicated d from ANI)

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 2:59 AM IST
