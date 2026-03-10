Meet Balendra Shah: Gen Z’s Favourite, Rising Star Of Nepal Politics, Rapper Who Defeated Ex-PM K P Sharma Oli In Election, Now Set To Lead The Nation

In a historic parliamentary election in Nepal, Balendra Shah, former Mayor of Kathmandu and a prominent rapper, has emerged as a leading figure poised to reshape the nation’s political landscape.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), with Shah as its prime ministerial candidate, secured a sweeping victory, signaling a dramatic shift away from Nepal’s traditional political parties.

Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Historic Win

As counting concluded in 163 out of 165 constituencies under the First-Past-the-Post system, the RSP won 125 seats, capturing nearly 76% of the House of Representatives. Heavyweights from established parties, including former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, were defeated amid a nationwide wave favoring the young political force.

Under the proportional representation system, the RSP is leading with over 48% of the vote share, likely securing a two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives a feat not achieved by a single party since Nepal’s 1991 elections.

Balendra Shah Breaks Records

Shah, 35, secured a historic victory from Jhapa-5 constituency in eastern Nepal, defeating Oli with 68,348 votes the largest vote tally in Nepalese parliamentary history. This win, in what was considered Oli’s stronghold, underscores Shah’s appeal as a political game-changer.

The Rise of a Gen Z Leader

Born in 1990 in Kathmandu, Shah studied civil and structural engineering before making a name as a rapper and social activist. His music often addressed social inequality, corruption, and youth issues, connecting him with the younger generation.

In 2022, Shah became the Mayor of Kathmandu as an independent candidate, winning decisively with over 61,000 votes. His election campaign emphasized better healthcare, education, and opportunities for marginalized communities, resonating strongly with Gen Z voters seeking fresh leadership.

Anti-Incumbency and Voter Sentiment

Political analysts attribute the RSP’s surge to widespread frustration with established parties. Years of economic stagnation, poor job creation, and foreign policy failures fueled the public’s desire for change. The Gen Z protests of 2025 signaled rising discontent with traditional leadership, paving the way for new forces like Shah and the RSP.

“The people’s verdict reflects anger against misrule and a demand for competent governance,” said political analyst Rajendra Maharjan.

From Rapper to Political Star

Shah’s journey from hip-hop artist to Kathmandu Mayor and now a national political leader is unprecedented in Nepal. Known for his Instagram presence, public engagement, and approachable style, Shah represents a new wave of leadership that combines youth culture with governance.

With his historic win, Balendra Shah is set to become Nepal’s political game-changer, challenging traditional power structures and inspiring a generation of young voters eager for transformation.

