Meet Sanae Takaichi, Set To Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister, Her Role Model Is…

Japan could soon have its first female prime minister after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) elected Sanae Takaichi as its new leader on Saturday. Takaichi, 64, defeated her rival Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, in a five-way leadership race. She was the only woman among the candidates. A parliamentary vote on October 15 is expected to officially confirm her as the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The LDP has dominated Japanese politics for most of the post-war era, but under Ishiba, the party and its coalition partner lost their majorities in both houses of parliament. Takaichi now faces the challenge of leading a divided party while addressing public frustration over rising prices and growing support for opposition groups that promise generous stimulus programs and stricter immigration policies.

In her victory speech, Takaichi said she wants to turn voters’ worries “into hope.” She has often spoken of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as her political role model.

Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, is known for her strong nationalist views. She supports “Abenomics,” the economic program of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which relied on heavy government spending and easy monetary policy. She has criticised recent interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and indicated she may review a trade and investment agreement with US President Donald Trump.

Her political positions could worry investors concerned about Japan’s already high debt. They may also affect relations with South Korea and China. Takaichi regularly visits the Yasukuni shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead but is seen by neighbors as a symbol of wartime aggression. She has also called for revising Japan’s pacifist constitution and supports closer security ties with Taiwan.

Takaichi is expected to hold a press conference later on Saturday to outline her plans as the new LDP leader.

