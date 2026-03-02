LIVE TV
Home > World > Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights From Jeddah As 357 Services Cancelled; Airlines Resume Limited Operations- Here's What You Need To Know

Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights From Jeddah As 357 Services Cancelled; Airlines Resume Limited Operations- Here's What You Need To Know

Middle East tensions disrupt flights as Indian and Gulf airlines adjust operations. IndiGo plans relief flights from Jeddah, 357 flights cancelled, limited services resume, authorities monitor airspace and advise passengers.

Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Relief Flights From Jeddah
Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Relief Flights From Jeddah

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 2, 2026 23:33:40 IST

Middle East Flight Crisis: IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights From Jeddah As 357 Services Cancelled; Airlines Resume Limited Operations- Here’s What You Need To Know

IndiGo Plans Special Relief Flights from Jeddah

In a timely move to ease travel distress, IndiGo is set to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to multiple Indian cities on March 3, offering stranded passengers a much-needed route home amid the Middle East conflict. The initiative comes as airspace uncertainty continues to disrupt schedules, leaving travellers anxious for updates.

“IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026 to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation,” Press Trust of India quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Passengers are advised to stay alert for official notifications and schedule changes.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Monitoring Airspace Situation Amid Iran Conflict

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced through its Monday statement that it conducts ongoing surveillance of changing airspace conditions throughout the Middle East while evaluating their effects on global flight operations. Officials noted that airlines are being advised to remain flexible as schedules may change depending on safety assessments and regional developments in the coming days.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (India) Tracks Middle East Crisis; Dubai Issues Travel Alert Airways Runs Evacuation Flights from Abu Dhabi

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (India) stated that authorities are continuously monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East to support stranded passengers. The ministry added that, due to the ongoing crisis, 357 scheduled flight operations for the day were cancelled.

Authorities in Dubai advised travellers to visit airports only if they had received direct notifications, as operations resumed on a “limited resumption of operations”. On Monday, at least 15 flights operated by Etihad Airways departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport to evacuate stranded passengers, according to Flightradar24. The flights connected multiple destinations, including Islamabad, Paris, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Cairo, and London, while regular commercial services remained suspended.

Indian Airlines Cancel 357 International Flights Amid Middle East Airspace Closures

Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights on Monday, extending disruption for a day as the East conflict intensified. Officials told Press Trust of India that over 300 arrivals and departures were affected across airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai amid airspace closures due to tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Flight Operations Update: Relief Services Begin While Several Airlines Maintain Suspensions Amid Regional Crisis

  • Air India Express: The Indian airline Air India Express will start its Muscat to India flight service on March 3 as its first flight operation since the regional flight ban which followed the crisis suspensions. The airline will operate its first flight service after the crisis when it receives the necessary permits to begin its operations.

  • Akasa Air: The airline Akasa Air maintains its flight suspension to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh because of the current Middle East conflicts and the uncertainty about airspace and their need to take safety precautions.

  • Emirates: From March 2 Emirates has resumed limited flight operations which allow existing booked passengers to travel while most of its services remain suspended and the airline plans to change its flight schedule based on regional developments.

  • Qatar Airways: Qatar Airways has stopped all flights on affected routes because of current regional conflicts and airspace closures. The airline will assess the situation and share its operational status on March 3.

(With Inputs From PTI)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:33 PM IST
