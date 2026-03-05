Middle East in Flames: Tehran Says Over 1,000 Dead, No Ceasefire In Sight- Retaliation Underway, How Far Will This War Spread?

According to Iranian state media, US–Israel strikes on Iran since last weekend have resulted in more than 1,000 fatalities. A death toll exceeding 1,000 creates the image of a nation in mourning. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials, was reportedly killed in the attacks, sending shockwaves from Tehran to Washington.

What began as a military conflict has now developed into a humanitarian disaster. Beyond every news report are grieving families, distressed cities, and a region bracing for what may come next.

The ongoing conflict raises one urgent question: how many more lives will be lost before the weapons finally fall silent?