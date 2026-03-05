LIVE TV
Home > World > Middle East in Flames: Tehran Says Over 1,000 Dead, No Ceasefire In Sight- Retaliation Underway, How Far Will This War Spread?

Middle East in Flames: Tehran Says Over 1,000 Dead, No Ceasefire In Sight- Retaliation Underway, How Far Will This War Spread?

US–Israel strikes kill over 1,000 in Iran, triggering missile retaliation, leadership uncertainty, US casualties in Kuwait, and massive flight disruptions, as the Middle East conflict deepens with no ceasefire in sight.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 5, 2026 01:17:06 IST

Over 1,000 Killed as US–Israel Strikes Rock Iran

According to Iranian state media, US–Israel strikes on Iran since last weekend have resulted in more than 1,000 fatalities. A death toll exceeding 1,000 creates the image of a nation in mourning. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials, was reportedly killed in the attacks, sending shockwaves from Tehran to Washington.

What began as a military conflict has now developed into a humanitarian disaster. Beyond every news report are grieving families, distressed cities, and a region bracing for what may come next.

The ongoing conflict raises one urgent question: how many more lives will be lost before the weapons finally fall silent?

Iran’s Retaliation: Missiles and Regional Strikes

Iran responded to the attacks by launching its own counterstrikes. The Revolutionary Guards fired around 40 missiles under “Operation Honest Promise 4,” targeting US and Israeli positions as a primary act of retaliation. The message was unmistakable: Tehran would make its voice heard.

Drone attacks were reported near the US Embassy in Riyadh, expanding the battlefield beyond Iran’s borders. Ballistic missiles were launched toward Israel, triggering warning sirens and sending people scrambling for shelter. Eleven people in Israel have died since the fighting began. Each launch raises the level of danger. Successful interceptions provide only brief moments of relief. 

Leadership Shift in Tehran, No Ceasefire in Sight: Middle East on Edge

The power of leadership does not wait in Iran, as the question of succession is moving faster than the smoke clearing over Tehran. A member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts announced that authorities will soon reveal the next Supreme Leader, with reports indicating that Mojtaba Khamenei has been selected. Leadership transitions during times of crisis become more than political events – they establish new pathways that shape a nation’s future. The world is watching to see whether continuity will bring stability or intensify existing tensions.

Signals from Washington and Jerusalem suggest that operations will continue without pause. Donald Trump declared that it was “too late” for negotiations, stating that military operations could continue for several weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said strikes would persist but would not become an indefinite war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told lawmakers that the most severe attacks are yet to come.

The situation now presents three realities: a potential new Supreme Leader, escalating violence, and a region waiting for what comes next. The pressing question is not only who will lead – but how long this turmoil will last.

Drone Strike on Kuwait Base Marks Deadly Expansion of Conflict

The Pentagon confirmed that four US Army Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone strike on a command center, along with two other service members. Six lives lost – not statistics, but stories cut short. 

Impact on India and Global Aviation

  • India is monitoring the West Asia airspace crisis closely.
  • 1,221 Indian carrier flights and 388 foreign carrier flights have been cancelled.
  • Indian airlines operated 24 flights Tuesday.
  • Emirates and Etihad Airways operated limited services.
  • 58 Indian flights are planned for March 4, including services by IndiGo and Air India.
(With Inputs)
First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:17 AM IST
Tags: Ayatollah Khamenei deathIndia flight cancellationsIran Israel conflict newsIran missile retaliationMiddle East war escalationMojtaba Khamenei successorOperation Honest Promise 4US casualties KuwaitUS Israel strikes IranWest Asia airspace crisis

QUICK LINKS