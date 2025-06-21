More than 400 Killed, Thousands Injured During Israel-Iran Conflict, Tehran Says

More than 400 have been reported dead in Iran since the conflict between Israel and Iran reignited following the Israeli attack on Iran last week, which fueled a fresh war between the two archrivals last Friday, the Iranian Health Ministry told the state broadcaster IRIB. Thousands of others have also been wounded, with the number of dead and injured still on the rise.

“As of today morning, the hands of the Israeli regime are stained with the blood of 400 defenseless Iranians, and it has wounded 3,056 individuals with its missiles and drones,” the Health Ministry said, according to IRIB.

Most of the Israel-Iran Conflict Victims Are Civilians

The ministry further highlighted that the majority of the deaths and injuries have been civilians, pointing toward the grim picture of the human cost of war. At least 54 children and women were among the dead, according to the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency, which quoted spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani. Five of the workers in the healthcare sector were among the victims.

ALSO READ: Explained: Can Trump Authorise a Declaration of War, or Is It the Job of the US Congress?

Israel-Iran Conflict: First Official Death Toll Update Since June 15

Friday’s estimates are the first official death toll update since June 15, when there were 224 confirmed deaths and over 1,200 reported injuries.

‘Unjust War Imposed on My People’: Araqchi Urges International Action at UNHRC

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian territory, describing it as an “unprovoked aggression” and a “grave injustice.”

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Saturday, Araqchi reportedly said, “This is an unjust war imposed on my people” and called on member states to stand against what he called the Israeli aggression.

The attacks, which began on June 13, targeted high-profile military personnel and nuclear scientists and also caused widespread destruction of public infrastructure and hospitals, among other things.

“Hundreds of my fellow Iranians have been killed and injured following Israel’s surprise armed attacks and terrorist operations,” Araqchi reportedly said, while also insisting that Tehran’s “peaceful” nuclear facilities, which he said were under the “full monitoring” of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were also targeted.

Israel’s Attacks on Nuclear Facilities Are ‘Grave War Crimes’, Iranian Minister Says

“Israel’s attacks on nuclear facilities are grave war crimes, given also the danger of environmental and health catastrophe as a result of radiological leakage,” the Iranian minister stressed as he urged the international community to uphold justice, the rule of law, and basic humanitarian principles.

“Iran, a founding member of the United Nations system, rightfully expects each and every one of you to stand for justice, rule of law, and basic tenets of humanity and ethics,” Araqchi added.

Emphasising Iran’s right to defend its territorial integrity, he further said, “We are entitled, tasked, and determined to defend our territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security with all force. This is our inherent right, as also clearly recognised under Article 51 of the Charter.”

ALSO READ: B-2 Bombers Take Flight as Trump Considers US Response to Iran: Report