LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump Cambridge news Anant Singh Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Multiple people were stabbed on an LNER train near Cambridge on Saturday evening. Armed police stopped the train at Huntingdon and arrested two suspects. Several victims were taken to hospital. The incident caused major travel disruption as investigations continue.

Multiple passengers were stabbed on an LNER train near Cambridge. (Screengrab: X)
Multiple passengers were stabbed on an LNER train near Cambridge. (Screengrab: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 2, 2025 07:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Many people were stabbed on an LNER train near Cambridge on Saturday evening, prompting a massive armed police response and causing major travel disruption. Two men have been arrested, according to the police, and a number of wounded passengers have been taken to the hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that the emergency teams have received distress calls at 7:39 pm reporting that several passengers had been attacked onboard the train en route from Doncaster to London. The armed police intercepted it at Huntingdon station, detaining suspects and urgently giving victims medical assistance.

Effective response team

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a number of ambulances, tactical commanders and its Hazardous Area Response Team. Air ambulances from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance joined the operation, with a number of patients being transferred to local hospitals. The number of casualties and their injuries has not been released so far by the authorities.



Background of the incident

A witness told Sky News that panic broke out inside the carriage after a bleeding passenger ran through shouting: “They’ve got a knife, I’ve been stabbed.” The witnesses described “horrendous scenes” as passengers tried to move away from the attackers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the incident was “appalling and deeply concerning,” and thanked emergency services for their quick response. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood took to social media, cautioning against speculation while confirming that she is being updated regularly on the investigation.



The attack also caused major disruption on the LNER route between London and northern England, with the operator issuing a “Do Not Travel” advisory and arranging alternative bus services for stranded passengers. Police also closed parts of the A1307 highway leading into Huntingdon.

The motive of the attack is still not known. British Transport Police are leading the investigation and said details will be shared once available.

ALSO READ: Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 7:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cambridge newsCambridge train stabbinghome-hero-pos-1Huntingdon stabbing incidentLNER train attack

RELATED News

Trump Goes Guns-A-Blazing: Warns Nigeria Of Aid Cut, Hints At Military Action In Explosive Threat

Vivek Ramaswamy Sparks Controversy After Posting Old Charlie Kirk Video, Social Media Claps Back, Tells Him To ‘Self-Deport’

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump For Addressing Christian Persecution In Nigeria, But Fans Are Outraged!

LATEST NEWS

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

PM Modi Unveils Rs 14,260 Crore Mega Projects In Chhattisgarh, Promising A New Era Of Growth And Development

Numerology Horoscope Today, (02 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Stay Fit

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested As Prime Accused In Dularchand Murder Case, Major Twist Ahead Of High-Stakes Bihar Polls

Raj Thackeray Stuns Politics: Joins Opposition Alliance In Shocking ‘March For Truth’ Move

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump For Addressing Christian Persecution In Nigeria, But Fans Are Outraged!

Alaska Airlines Taps Accenture To Audit IT Systems After Global Outage Chaos Halts Quarterly Earnings Call

Pitbull Shocks Fans: India Concerts In Gurugram And Hyderabad Canceled, The Real Reason Will Surprise You!

Aadhaar Card Update: New Rules, Fees & Name Change Norms Effective From November 1

Jaipur Tragedy: Class 6 Girl Mysteriously Falls To Death, School Allegedly Cleans Crime Scene Before Police Arrival

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held
Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held
Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held
Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

QUICK LINKS