Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Many people were stabbed on an LNER train near Cambridge on Saturday evening, prompting a massive armed police response and causing major travel disruption. Two men have been arrested, according to the police, and a number of wounded passengers have been taken to the hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that the emergency teams have received distress calls at 7:39 pm reporting that several passengers had been attacked onboard the train en route from Doncaster to London. The armed police intercepted it at Huntingdon station, detaining suspects and urgently giving victims medical assistance.

Effective response team

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a number of ambulances, tactical commanders and its Hazardous Area Response Team. Air ambulances from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance joined the operation, with a number of patients being transferred to local hospitals. The number of casualties and their injuries has not been released so far by the authorities.

NEW‼️ Multiple people stabbed on a train in Cambridge, with armed cops swarming the platform and making two arrests. A friend of a friend was in the carriage and witnessed it. Likely cultural enrichment. Comes less than 72hrs after Wayne Broadhurst was stabbed to death. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/b6SYz2JkTV — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) November 1, 2025







Background of the incident

A witness told Sky News that panic broke out inside the carriage after a bleeding passenger ran through shouting: “They’ve got a knife, I’ve been stabbed.” The witnesses described “horrendous scenes” as passengers tried to move away from the attackers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the incident was “appalling and deeply concerning,” and thanked emergency services for their quick response. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood took to social media, cautioning against speculation while confirming that she is being updated regularly on the investigation.

The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 1, 2025







The attack also caused major disruption on the LNER route between London and northern England, with the operator issuing a “Do Not Travel” advisory and arranging alternative bus services for stranded passengers. Police also closed parts of the A1307 highway leading into Huntingdon.

The motive of the attack is still not known. British Transport Police are leading the investigation and said details will be shared once available.

ALSO READ: Meet Virginia Giuffre: The Epstein Survivor Who Toppled Prince Andrew And Shook The Foundations Of The Royal Family