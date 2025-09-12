NATO Sweats as Russia and Belarus Launch Zapad 2025 War Games: Is Europe on the Brink of Conflict?

Russia and Belarus have launched major military drills, sparking worries along NATO’s eastern flank. The drills, called Zapad 2025, began on Friday and will continue until Tuesday. They come just days after Poland accused Russia of sending attack drones into its airspace, a serious incident that alarmed Europe.

The Kremlin insists the drills were planned long before the drone episode. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the exercises aim to train commanders, improve cooperation, and strengthen the skills of regional forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said the drills, including those close to Poland, “are not aimed against any other country.”

Situation Could be ‘Critical’ in Poland

Still, tensions are high. Poland shut its last remaining border crossings with Belarus overnight. On Belarusian state television, guards were shown rolling out barbed wire along the frontier. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the coming days as “critical,” warning his country is now closer to “open conflict” than at any time since World War II.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski explained the border closure was a direct response to “aggressive military exercises against Poland.” He added, “We are doing this for the safety of our citizens. Russia has been acting aggressively towards Poland in recent days, and for many years towards the entire civilised world.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also voiced support for Poland, meeting his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Kyiv. “Against the backdrop of Russia’s escalation of terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland, we stand firmly together,” Sybiha wrote on social media.

NATO neighbours Lithuania and Latvia have increased security as well, with both countries announcing partial airspace closures. Belarus said the drills are being held near Borisov, east of the capital Minsk.

Ukraine Claims Russian Activities Aren’t Defensive

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s actions were not only about Ukraine. “The meaning of such actions by Russia is definitely not defensive and is directed against not only Ukraine,” he said.

The Zapad exercises are usually held every four years. The last one, in 2021, involved about 200,000 Russian troops shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This year’s drills are expected to be smaller, since much of Russia’s army is still fighting in Ukraine. Belarus originally announced 13,000 soldiers would take part but later cut that number in half.

Polish officials fear the drills might simulate an attack on the Suwalki corridor, a small but crucial strip of land linking Poland and Lithuania. NATO considers it one of its weakest points. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed those fears as “nonsense,” while officials in Minsk claimed they even moved the drills further from NATO borders to reduce tension.

