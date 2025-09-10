LIVE TV
Home > World > World Moves Closer to World War 3! Poland Invites NATO to Discuss Response to Russian Strikes

World Moves Closer to World War 3! Poland Invites NATO to Discuss Response to Russian Strikes

Poland’s PM Donald Tusk invoked NATO’s Article 4 after 19 Russian drones breached Polish airspace. Poland shot down three drones, with no casualties. The move seeks urgent NATO talks amid rising tensions, marking the first direct Russian drone strikes inside NATO airspace since the Ukraine war began.

Poland vs Russia: Is the world on the brink of an another global war? (Image Credit - NATO/X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 10, 2025 20:08:57 IST

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated Wednesday that Warsaw seeks to discuss Russian drone incursions with NATO at the earliest. Tusk reportedly used Article 4 of the treaty, an article referred to when a NATO member feels their security is threatened.

Tusk told parliament that Polish forces had recorded 19 airspace violations overnight and shot down at least three drones. He confirmed that no one was injured in what he described as “Russian action.” He explained that Poland had made a formal request under Article 4 for allied consultations.

NATO’s main political body, the North Atlantic Council, already had its regular weekly meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Diplomats said the session was instead held under Article 4 rules because of Poland’s request.

What is NATO Article 4?

Article 4 allows any NATO member to ask for urgent discussions if it feels its “territorial integrity, political independence or security” is at risk. Since NATO was founded in 1949, Article 4 has been invoked eight times. This is now the third time it has been used in relation to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Article 5 of NATO is the most robust rule for security, as per which declaration of war against one country is seen as war against all the members. The US invoked this article after the attack on twin towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

Earlier, Russia on Tuesday had launched 415 drones on Ukraine, and many of them entered the airspace of Poland. The breach gave rise to fears that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine could expand into NATO. Moreover, since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, NATO recorded first ever Russian drone strikes directly inside its airspace.

Poland Response to Russian Aggression

After Russian drones breached Poland’s borders, Donald Tusk warned that the incident could spark war with Moscow. “I cannot say that war is about to break out,” Tusk said, “but a line has been crossed. The danger is now much greater than before. This is the closest we have come to open conflict since World War Two.”

However, Russia has remained tight-lipped about the incursions in Polish airspace.

Also Read: Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!

Tags: Article 4natopoland

