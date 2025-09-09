Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched

Nepal’s Kathmandu International Airport was shut down due to the widespread protests which turned deadly, Reuters said, citing airport officials.

Indian carriers Air India and Indigo have urged passengers to exercise caution if they are going to Nepal, citing ongoing crisis.

Air India and IndiGo React

Air India said on its social media platform X, “In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority.”

IndiGo said, “Travel Advisory. In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website. We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Nepal Protests Escalate

Earlier, demonstrations erupted in Nepal after the government banned 26 social media apps. The protests had initially started outside Parliament and was called the “GenZ Protests.” But as police tried to control the crowd, the movement quickly became violent and resulted in the deaths of 19 people. Additionally, more than 300 individuals were wounded.

The protests also reportedly expanded into an expression of anger against alleged large-scale corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, various videos from Nepal have emerged showing protesters barging into houses of various Nepali ministers and setting them ablaze. This includes President Ram Chandra Poudel, Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Reports suggested that school owned by the wife of a major politician was also set on fire.

In reply, various cities of Nepal including Kathmandu were put under curfew. Authorities had asked all the schools in the capital city to remain closed.

