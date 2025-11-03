Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Media reports indicated that at least seven people, including foreign climbers were killed and fourwere injured on Monday following an avalanche that hit northeastern Nepal on the Yalung Ri peak.

The Kathmandu Post reported that four others were missing after the avalanche hit the base camp of the 5,630-metre high peak.

It is found in the Dolakha district of Bagmati province at the peak in the Dolakia valley of the Rolwaling Valley.

Three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian and two Nepali nationals are some of the dead, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)