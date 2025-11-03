LIVE TV
Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

At least seven people, including foreign climbers, were killed and four injured after an avalanche struck Nepal’s Yalung Ri peak in Dolakha district. Four others remain missing as rescue teams continue their search in the Himalayan region’s Rolwaling Valley.

Three killed, eight missing in Himalayan peak avalanche in Nepal (PHOTO: X)
Three killed, eight missing in Himalayan peak avalanche in Nepal (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 21:04:19 IST

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Media reports indicated that at least seven people, including foreign climbers were killed and fourwere  injured on Monday following an avalanche that hit northeastern Nepal on the Yalung Ri peak.

The Kathmandu Post reported that four others were missing after the avalanche hit the base camp of the 5,630-metre high peak.

It is found in the Dolakha district of Bagmati province at the peak in the Dolakia valley of the Rolwaling Valley.

Three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian and two Nepali nationals are some of the dead, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato. 

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:04 PM IST
Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal
Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal
Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal
Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

