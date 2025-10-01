LIVE TV
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here's What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

Authorities are closely monitoring travellers to ensure they have valid Umrah visas, confirmed hotel bookings, and licensed transport.

October 1, 2025

Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter rules for Umrah pilgrims in 2025, with new checks at Jeddah and Madinah airports. Authorities are closely monitoring travellers to ensure they have valid Umrah visas, confirmed hotel bookings, and licensed transport, Khaleej Times reported.

Pilgrims entering Makkah through Jeddah will face security checks where officials will verify bookings before allowing entry. While travelling without pre-booked accommodation or transport is still possible, operators could face fines or system blocks if pilgrims are found without proper arrangements. These measures are aimed at stopping the rise of illegal taxis around airports and pilgrimage routes. Only prepaid taxis booked via the official portal or tickets for the Haramain Express high-speed train will be permitted.

The Saudi government has simplified the process through the online Nusuk platform and authorised travel agencies. The Umrah visa is free of cost and valid only for the duration of the trip.

To apply, pilgrims must use licensed travel agencies approved by the Saudi Embassy. A valid passport with at least six months’ validity is required. Health certificates and up-to-date vaccinations, including the mandatory Meningococcal Meningitis vaccine, must be submitted. This vaccination certificate should be issued not more than three years and not less than 10 days before travel.

Women under 45 must travel with a legal Mahram and provide proof of relationship, while women 45 and above can travel with recognised groups. Applications can be submitted from 1st Safar until the end of Shaaban.

Indian pilgrims must follow additional requirements under the new system. Confirmed hotel bookings must be uploaded and verified through the Nusuk Umrah or Nusuk Masar platforms, or through licensed tour operators. Random or unverified bookings may result in visa rejection.

Travellers also need to provide proof of local transport, such as airport transfers or travel packages that include accommodation and transport. All bookings must be linked to the Nusuk platform, which now acts as a central hub for applications, accommodation checks, and permits.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025
QUICK LINKS