LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

While the kingdom has eased rules on issues like women’s rights, entertainment, and music in recent years, alcohol has largely remained off-limits.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 01:50:10 IST

Saudi Arabia has long been known as one of the world’s most developed Muslim nations. While the kingdom has eased rules on issues like women’s rights, entertainment, and music in recent years, alcohol has largely remained off-limits. Drinking liquor in Saudi Arabia has historically been a serious crime, punishable by heavy fines, imprisonment, flogging, or deportation for foreigners.

For nearly 70 years, the sale and consumption of alcohol were completely illegal. However, in 2024, Saudi Arabia lifted the ban in a limited way, reopening alcohol sales in the capital, Riyadh.

Even now, access to liquor is tightly controlled. Only non-Muslim diplomats and certain foreign residents can purchase alcohol from a state-owned store. Customers are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any recording devices inside the store, and purchases are made through a dedicated mobile app. There is also a strict limit on how much a person can buy, and there are no public liquor shops anywhere in the country.

Currently, Saudi Arabia does not offer licenses for private liquor stores. Reports suggest that licensing laws could be introduced in 2026, potentially expanding legal alcohol sales. Meanwhile, alcohol is already being sold at about 600 tourist locations across the kingdom, giving visitors limited access.

The prohibition is rooted in Islamic Sharia law, which strictly forbids intoxicants and considers alcohol a major sin. The presence of Mecca and Medina, two of Islam’s holiest cities, reinforces the strict approach to alcohol.

Foreign tourists who are not Muslim may carry and drink liquor in designated areas, but public consumption remains illegal. For Saudi citizens and Muslims, consuming alcohol is still a serious crime.

ALSO READ: This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…

Tags: saudi arabia

RELATED News

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know
This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles 7 Times At UN, Gets Trolled
Scholars, Sangha Members discuss Buddhism at a Forum in Kalmykia, Russia

LATEST NEWS

NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025
'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date
Banking Boldly: India's Play for Global Glory
Sri Lanka's Nissanka eclipses Virat Kohli for two special feat at Asia Cup
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
HRTC pensioners stage protest in Shimla, demand timely release of pension
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
Cricket Star Shreyas Iyer Supports Go Dharmic's Mission with Jersey Donation
Asia Cup Super 4s: India edge Sri Lanka in dramatic Super Over finish to enter final unbeaten
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

QUICK LINKS