Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You

Saudi Arabia has long been known as one of the world’s most developed Muslim nations. While the kingdom has eased rules on issues like women’s rights, entertainment, and music in recent years, alcohol has largely remained off-limits. Drinking liquor in Saudi Arabia has historically been a serious crime, punishable by heavy fines, imprisonment, flogging, or deportation for foreigners.

For nearly 70 years, the sale and consumption of alcohol were completely illegal. However, in 2024, Saudi Arabia lifted the ban in a limited way, reopening alcohol sales in the capital, Riyadh.

Even now, access to liquor is tightly controlled. Only non-Muslim diplomats and certain foreign residents can purchase alcohol from a state-owned store. Customers are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any recording devices inside the store, and purchases are made through a dedicated mobile app. There is also a strict limit on how much a person can buy, and there are no public liquor shops anywhere in the country.

Currently, Saudi Arabia does not offer licenses for private liquor stores. Reports suggest that licensing laws could be introduced in 2026, potentially expanding legal alcohol sales. Meanwhile, alcohol is already being sold at about 600 tourist locations across the kingdom, giving visitors limited access.

The prohibition is rooted in Islamic Sharia law, which strictly forbids intoxicants and considers alcohol a major sin. The presence of Mecca and Medina, two of Islam’s holiest cities, reinforces the strict approach to alcohol.

Foreign tourists who are not Muslim may carry and drink liquor in designated areas, but public consumption remains illegal. For Saudi citizens and Muslims, consuming alcohol is still a serious crime.

