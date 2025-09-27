This Muslim Country Signs Major Deal, To Launch Flying Cars And Air Taxis Soon, Name Is…

Saudi Arabia is set to introduce air taxis as early as November. The kingdom has partnered with Chinese company EHang and local tech firm Front End, along with Cluster2, which manages 22 airports across the country, to roll out pilotless aircraft for both passengers and cargo.

Majid Alghaslan, chairman and CEO of Front End, said in an interview with The National, “We will begin this November with passenger rides, a historic step, as these aircraft will carry paying customers in the kingdom for the first time.”

The first model to launch will be the EHang EH216-S, a two-seater, fully electric air taxi with no pilot on board. The aircraft has already been certified by China’s aviation regulator and is considered safe after extensive testing. Alongside passenger services, Saudi Arabia will use the EH216-L logistics version for cargo delivery, public safety, and government operations. Expansion is planned through 2026 and 2027, gradually covering airports nationwide to create an advanced air mobility network.

Front End stressed that this is not just an experiment. “We are laying the groundwork for a new low-altitude economy, supported by smart traffic systems. This will unlock huge economic value and put Saudi Arabia at the front line of advanced mobility technologies worldwide,” Alghaslan said.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader vision to expand its aviation sector and become a global hub. The kingdom has already tested unmanned air taxis in Makkah in June 2024, proving the technology can safely operate even in busy city areas. In August 2024, the General Authority of Civil Aviation introduced its Advanced Air Mobility Roadmap, outlining how drones and vertical take-off vehicles will be tested, certified, and managed in Saudi airspace.

The new agreement with EHang moves the country from trials to real passenger services. EHang brings international experience, as its autonomous air vehicles are already approved in several countries.

