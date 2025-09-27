LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 05:52:08 IST

New York [US], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in New York, highlighting the bloc’s pivotal role in promoting multilateralism and constructive international engagement.

Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar highlighted that “when multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change.”

He emphasised the need for the bloc to reinforce principles of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law in a turbulent global environment.

“In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

On institutional reforms, Jaishankar stated, “BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council,” reflecting the group’s long-standing demand for more representative and effective global governance.

He also addressed economic challenges, stating, “as rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system.”

Jaishankar also pointed out that “technology and innovation would define the next phase of BRICS cooperation.”

Outlining India’s priorities as the current Chair of BRICS, he stated, “India’s Chairship will focus on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation, and strengthened development partnerships.”

Jaishankar also had a “great meeting” of the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Foreign Ministers in New York, where the grouping reiterated its commitment to transformative reform of the UN Security Council.

“A great meeting of the IBSA Ministers in New York this evening. IBSA made a strong call for the transformative reform of the UNSC,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“Discussions also on IBSA Academic Forum, maritime exercise, Trust Fund and intra-IBSA trade. IBSA will continue to meet frequently,” he added.

He also co-chaired the India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, alongside Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio of Colombia.

“Delighted to co-chair the India-CELAC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting along with FM Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio of Colombia in New York this morning,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“We agreed to strengthen our existing broad-based cooperation in fields such as agriculture, trade, health, digital, HADR and capacity building. Also to explore emerging areas such as AI, technology, critical minerals, space and renewables. India & CELAC also concur on the urgent need to reform multilateral institutions to better represent the Voice of the Global South,” the post added.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene, Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bricsJaishankarnew yorkunga80us

RELATED News

US President Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Decide Whether He Can End Birthright Citizenship
"China out of Tibet now": Tibetan activists protest outside UN, call for global support
These Are Best Countries For Remote Workers, Nation On Top Of List Will Shock You, Where Does India Stand?
Diaspora in US protests against Yunus over increase in minority atrocities in Bangladesh
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

Resilience AI Launches Resilience360 ID 24-72 hour Scan to be Climate Risk Aware
They have got nothing to lose: Former England spinner Panesar cautions India to be wary of "dangerous" Pakistan
Political leaders, diplomats attend Global Garba Festival at Sunder Nursery
New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms
From Weekends to Wonders: Togetherness Redefined with Club Mahindra
Asia Cup 2025: "It felt like a final," says skipper Suryakumar Yadav after India's thrilling Super Over win against Sri Lanka
"We will form government with more than two-thirds majority in Bihar": Dilip Jaiswal
CGC University, Mohali Officially Launches Boxing Champion Nupur As Its Brand Ambassador
Asia Cup: Indian bowling coach Morkel confirms Pandya, Abhishek faced cramps during second innings
Tejashwi Yadav's "rubbish statement" on Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana proves he is "anti-women, anti-development": Nityanand Rai
New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms
New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms
New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms
New York: Jaishankar hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, stresses multilateralism, UN reforms

QUICK LINKS