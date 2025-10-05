Nobel Prize 2025: How Winners Are Chosen And Why Names Of Nominators Remain Secret For 50 Years

The Nobel Prize week will begin on Monday, starting with the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine. As anticipation builds worldwide, one question always intrigues many that how are the Nobel winners chosen?

The Nobel Prize selection procedure is one of the most confidential in the world. To protect the integrity of the awards, the names of nominees and nominators are kept secret. This rule ensures that no external pressure, lobbying, or media influence affects the decisions of the committees.

Only a select group of people are allowed to nominate candidates. These include university professors, previous Nobel laureates, members of governments and parliaments, and directors of peace research institutes. Self-nominations are not allowed. Once the nomination window closes, expert committees for each category, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences, review the submissions.

Each committee studies the nominees’ work in detail, comparing their contributions with the criteria outlined in Alfred Nobel’s will. The focus is on achievements that have greatly benefited humanity.

For the Nobel Peace Prize, a five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by Norway’s parliament, oversees the selection. The committee prepares a shortlist, consults outside experts, and holds detailed discussions before reaching a final decision, usually by consensus, though a majority vote can decide if needed.

The Nobel Prize in Literature follows a similar secretive approach. Members of the Swedish Academy review authors’ works, narrow down longlists, and select the winner after careful debate and voting.

Across all categories, the 50-year secrecy rule remains vital. It prevents manipulation, protects the credibility of the process, and ensures that the spotlight stays on merit and impact.

